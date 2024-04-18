Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
With The Commoditization Of EVs, Tesla Is Now An Overvalued Car Company

Apr. 18, 2024 7:17 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock64 Comments
Summary

  • Amidst declining deliveries, Tesla is cutting around 10% of its workforce signaling future challenges.
  • Elon Musk is betting big on Robotaxis as it is difficult to compete against Chinese-made EVs on price.
  • Tesla is trading at a premium valuation to other automobile manufacturers and even relative to other EV pure plays.

Kiev Ukraine July 2021 Tesla Electric car on shingles makes figures. E-Drive. Electric vehicle drives. Red car spins in a circle in smoke from tires. tire explodes

Anastasiia Yanishevska/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I received a fair amount of criticism in my last article about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The stock’s recent price action though has validated my bearish thesis. Since I last wrote about TSLA, it has

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.38K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

