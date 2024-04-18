Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyler Technologies: Valuation Continues To Be A Concern

Apr. 18, 2024 7:22 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock
High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Tyler Technologies has been focused on cost reduction and enhancing free cash flow generation.
  • The company's attempts to reduce clutter on the balance sheet may indicate preparation for a potential buyout.
  • The valuation of TYL stock leaves little room for a buyer to put a premium on the price, making it unattractive for investment.

An egg teetering on the edge of a plank

Richard Drury

Summary

We think Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has been taking measured steps to control costs and enhance its free cash flow (or FCF) generation. We, however, view some of the attempts towards reducing the clutter on the balance sheet as a possible effort

This article was written by

High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers
HWI is a combination of human and algorithmic intelligence looking at obvious, but missed opportunities across sectors.Our calls are generally long term and based on rigorous analysis behind them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TYL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TYL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TYL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News