Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sage Therapeutics Faces Setbacks with Dalzanemdor Failure

Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock is down 27% since my "Strong Sell" recommendation last November. At the time, I voiced concerns regarding the company's main offering, Zurzuvae, which treats postpartum depression (PPD); their risky pipeline that targets challenging indications like Parkinson's; and their high cash burn.

On Wednesday, Sage announced its investigational drug for Parkinson's disease, dalzanemdor (SAGE-718), failed in a Phase 2 trial. Dalzanemdor is an "NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulator" that is in development for a few cognitive disorders.

Sage Therapeutics

In Parkinson's patients with mild cognitive impairment, dalzanemdor did not improve cognition relative to placebo, as tested by the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale Fourth Edition-IV (WAIS-IV) Coding Test score after 42 days. Moreover, dalzanemdor failed to differentiate itself on exploratory endpoints. Sage did not go into detail within the press release, so it's safe to assume that dalzanemdor not only missed, but missed by a large margin. Subsequently, the company does not intend to pursue further development of the drug for Parkinson's.

Sage Therapeutics' stock closed 20% lower after the news, as investors are also likely pricing in some risk for the remaining Huntington's and Alzheimer's Phase 2 programs. The company intends to reveal topline data in both of these indications later this year.

Dalzanemdor was a large part of Sage Therapeutics' plans, and they have, undoubtably, poured a lot of money into the asset. In my view, the Parkinson's cognitive data does not bode well for the readouts later in the year, and investors should lower their expectations of success.

Beyond dalzanemdor, the company is testing SAGE-324 for the treatment of essential tremor [ET]. Phase 2b data (KINETIC 2) is anticipated later this year. In KINETIC 1, SAGE-324 showed decent efficacy in ET, but narrowly hit significance (p=0.049). Moreover, 38% of patients receiving SAGE-324 discontinued due to a side effect profile that included somnolence (68%) and dizziness (38%). It's still early, so Sage may find the right dose here, but bear in mind that ET is historically difficult to treat.

Sage has a couple of FDA-approved drugs. Zulresso is an intravenous solution approved for PPD. Despite becoming available nearly five years ago, the company reported just $2 million in Zulresso-related revenue for Q4 '23. Zulresso is typically only utilized in very severe PPD, as it includes a boxed warning for excessive sedation and is available only through a restricted program [REMS]. Sage anticipates a decline in Zulresso sales due to the approval of Zurzuvae, an oral medication that is similar and also intended for PPD. Sage, partnered with Biogen (BIIB), achieved approval for Zurzuvae last year, and it became available in December. I have expressed some concerns regarding Zurzuvae in the past. For example, the drug is classified as a controlled substance and, like Zulresso, has a challenging side effect profile that includes somnolence, dizziness, and sedation. Although its label includes all severities of PPD, it will likely only be used in select severe cases. This figures to greatly limit its market potential.

Financial Health

Last year, Sage Therapeutics' reported $86.4 million in revenue. $75 million of this figure was related to a milestone. Operating expenses for 2023 totaled $666 million. Sage's net loss for the year was $541 million. Sage's costs for just the fourth quarter did trend lower. For example, excluding the one-time milestone payment, their net loss would have been $107.7 million.

The company has $753 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This is expected to last them into 2026. Sage does not have any major liabilities/debts, so their balance sheet is pretty solid. Although they do not anticipate further milestone payments in 2024, the odds of them requiring additional funding in the next year seem low.

Market Sentiment

Sage Therapeutics' market capitalization is $755 million. So, its enterprise value is now approaching zero. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts are expecting $34 million in sales in 2024. This estimate, optimistically, jumps to nearly $300 million in 2026. Sage's stock has significantly underperformed the SP500 over the past year, down 64% compared to the SP500 returning 20%.

StockCharts.com

Short interest is considerably high at 18% of the float. This indicates a lot of doubt among market participants. This could also fuel a short squeeze in the event of good news. Insider activity has seen a net activity of +61,698 shares in the past twelve months. Institutional ownership remains high, at 94%. Top holders include Wellington Management, Fmr, and Vanguard.

Overall, I'd classify Sage's market sentiment as "mixed."

My Analysis & Recommendation On SAGE Stock

Sage's pipeline took a major hit by the failure of dalzanemdor. Although the drug will be tested in Huntington's and Alzheimer's patients, the outcomes in Parkinson's patients do not inspire confidence. Therefore, investors should reduce their expectations for the other dalzanemdor readouts later this year. It should be mentioned, though, that failure in patients with Parkinson's does not directly affect data on Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease because these diseases are pathologically distinct from Parkinson's. So, I wouldn't completely rule dalzanemdor out.

It's too early to tell whether or not Zurzuvae will be a dud. It will be interesting to see how the drug does in its first full quarter on the market when Sage reports Q1 earnings next week. Any revenue surprise could provide some upside in Sage's stock, especially if the valuation remains at these levels. The current revenue estimate is $5.14 million, so expectations appear pretty low here.

I believe Sage is properly valued at this time. We should continue to see operating expenses come back down to earth and their cash should last through quite a few catalysts. I am most interested in Zurzuvae 2024 revenues and SAGE-324 Phase 2b ET data. Because of the lower valuation, decreased expenses, and upcoming low-expectation catalysts, I'm willing to drop my Strong Sell recommendation and "upgrade" to a Hold. I certainly don't yet see a compelling reason to buy, but I wouldn't necessarily be quick to sell at these prices. Make no mistake about it: even with a partnership and approved drugs on the market, Sage remains a very high-risk investment. As always, investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate idiosyncratic risk.