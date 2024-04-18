Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EZA ETF: South Africa's Election Looms

Apr. 18, 2024 7:43 AM ETiShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF faces a complex outlook, with various systemic and asset-specific variables playing a role.
  • South Africa's upcoming national election could lead to a coalition government and potential nationalization risks.
  • Recent inflation data communicates a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which could serve EZA ETF as it is financial sector-heavy.
  • EZA ETF's valuation and technical pricing points are conflicted. Moreover, we think its dividend profile is latent.
  • Hold rating affirmed.
Lioness laying in tall grass

Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article examines the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF's (NYSEARCA:EZA) prospects. We last covered the ETF back in October, assigning a hold rating to the asset on the basis of uncertain interest rate policy and broad-based market volatility.

Our analysis

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Excess returns stem from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the importance of luck!Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EZA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EZA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News