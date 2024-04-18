Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Iran's Attack Means For Commodities

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • We believe investing in politically sensitive commodities, such as oil and metals, could mitigate the potential impacts of rising geopolitical turmoil.
  • Iran’s direct attack on Israel opens yet another alarming chapter in the Middle East’s intricate narrative and may carry significant implications for global commodity markets.
  • In our view, the threat of further Iran-Israel escalation combined with sanctions on Russian metals underscores the critical need for diversification into geopolitically sensitive commodities.

Launch of missile from Iran. 3D rendered illustration.

vchal/iStock via Getty Images

By Hakan Kaya, PhD

We believe investing in politically sensitive commodities, such as oil and metals, could mitigate the potential impacts of rising geopolitical turmoil.

Iran’s direct attack on Israel opens yet another alarming chapter

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News