Andre Schoenherr

Introduction

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is certainly not a market-darling right now. In a period when SPY returned 9.48%, CME managed a measly 3.90%. An investment in SPY even yields more dividends than a similar one in CME. Should investors consider CME?

Fastgraph

In this article, I shall examine the bull and bear thesis for CME, and let's start with the risks of investing in the company.

Risks: 3 Reasons to Avoid CME

Firstly, this business is not expected to grow much in the short term. Analysts are not expecting the company to grow revenue much in 2024. The average 1-year earnings growth forecast is in the mid-digit range of 4.65%. The 2-to-5-year earnings growth forecast is even lower at 3.63%.

Analysts' compilation of analysts' earnings growth forecast

The guidance given by CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick at the Q4 2023 conference call concurred with analysts' estimates:

Assuming similar trading patterns as 2023, the fee adjustments would increase futures and options transaction revenue approximately 1.5% to 2%. Taken in aggregate with the fee changes for market data and non-cash collateral which took effect January 1st, the fee adjustments would increase total revenue by approximately 2.5% to 3% on similar activity to 2023.

Secondly, smart money is giving CME the snub despite its outstanding performance in 2023.

The company did really well from 2022 to 2023, boosting revenue by 11% from to $5.6 billion, and in Q4 2023 itself, CME generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue, a 19% increase from Q4 2022.

Fintel

Yet, over the past 6 months, analysts from Goldman Sachs, Rosenblatt, and Deutsche Bank downgraded the CME Group.

Moreover, funds have been selling their CME shares. Most of them offloaded 100% of their stakes in the company.

Morningstar

And surprisingly, there are no institutions and funds buying CME shares.

Morningstar Ownership

The following comment from Morningstar's analyst Michael Miller could explain the rationale behind negative sentiment that smart money currently has,

CME Group has enjoyed favorable market conditions in 2022 and 2023 as volatility across multiple asset classes drove increased trading volume, leading to strong revenue growth. Prior to 2022, the most significant headwind for the company had been the impact that low short-term interest rates had on its interest rate futures, which are its largest source of revenue. When interest rates are expected to stay low there is less need for interest rate hedging and less incentive for speculation, creating a drag on CME's trading volume. With interest rates now well above the 0% rate we saw during much of the past decade, the drag has been removed, benefiting the company's growth. That said, this was a one-time benefit, and we expect CME's revenue growth to return to the low to mid single digits going forward, particularly as 2023 featured unusually large price increases from CME.

Retail investors do not move the market; it is the big boys. And if institutional investors are avoiding CME, it could be a long wait for its value to be recognised.

Thirdly, as a value investor, CME does not seem to be trading at any wide margin of safety. Based on my discounted cash flow model, CME trades at 13.47% above my intrinsic value.

Fastgraph

When I ran a dividend discount model to estimate its fair value, I arrived at just a slightly higher fair value of $192.05 which is still below its current market price. Comparatively, Morningstar assigned a higher fair value $225.

However, there are aspects of CME Group that attracted me to give it a second look.

Rewards: 6 Reasons Why CME Group Is A Strong Business

Let's start by addressing the risk that is scaring institutional investors away, that the Feds could be cutting interest rates in 2024 by as many as three times.

Firstly, the uncertain interest rate environment may be the thing that creates opportunities for value investors. CME CEO Terry Duffy shared his views at the latest conference call on this exact matter,

Last year, I referred to 2023 as a new age of uncertainty. And that uncertainty extended throughout the year. We experienced continued inflation, rising cost of capital, increasing geopolitical tensions and shifting perceptions around the Fed's interest rate policy. All of these factors contributed to our customers' growing need for risk management, capital efficiencies and demand for our products. Following the very strong performance of our business in 2022 and 2023, we have seen the speculation that our interest rate business could face headwinds based on the expectation that the Fed will start to lower interest rates this year. In my 40-plus years in the industry, I've observed that regardless of whether rates are going up or down, our volumes are typically higher during periods when the change of rates is uncertain as is the case today.

And the fact is nobody knows when would rate cuts come. In the latest twist in this interest rate cut narrative, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that rate cuts would be delayed - again. In other words, the tailwind that benefited CME revenue and earnings growth from 2022 to 2023 could be expected to continue.

Secondly, over the past 20 years, CME has been generating positive earnings and growing revenue every year. Not even during the Great Financial Crisis nor COVID-19 did CME disappoint with negative earnings. And bear in mind the world between the Great Financial Crisis and the Covid crisis were a low-interest rate one, the kind of analysts are concerned about, and CME continued to give shareholders a very decent 16.1% annualised rate of return.

Fastgraph

Thirdly, I like CME's business model. The world continues to be a volatile with uncertainties at every corner. Businessmen, traders, institutional investors, retail investors - they all need tools to manage these uncertainties. According to the company's 2023 10K,

CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter (OTC) products, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide the ability to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities... Our products provide a means for hedging, speculation and asset allocation related to the risks associated with, among other things, interest rate sensitive instruments, equity ownership, changes in the value of foreign currency and changes in the prices of agricultural, energy and metal commodities... The customer base of our derivatives exchanges includes professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, major corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments and central banks.

Here is where CME comes in. Let's take electric vehicle manufacturers as an example. Electric vehicles production depends on metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminum. The spot prices of these metals are extremely volatile on the open markets. The chart below shows the wild swings of cobalt prices over the past 10 years, from $28686 per tonne in April of 2013 to $95250 per tonne in March of 2018.

Tradingeconomics

CME Group can help to offer futures and options contracts on these metals and automakers like Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM) can use these to hedge their costs and lock in prices for these metals to ensure more predictable production costs. Say Tesla buys a cobalt futures contract that expires in six months at a certain price. This contract obligates Tesla to buy a fixed amount of cobalt at that predetermined price on the expiry date, so regardless of what happens to the spot price of cobalt in the next six months, Tesla is guaranteed a fixed cost.

This is just one of numerous use-cases of how CME's products can help its diverse range of clientele hedge against risks. And its customer base is expanding as CME Group is a global operation. According to its 2023 10K,

We own the rights to a large number of trademarks, service marks, domain names and trade names in the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world. We have registered many of our most important trademarks in the U.S. and other countries... Our acquisition of NEX strengthened our role in global financial markets infrastructure and information services, adding complementary cash and OTC businesses and scale to our listed interest rate and FX products, while broadening our global client base... Through the end of 2023, we have licensed the CME Term SOFR benchmark to 2,975 firms and over 11,000 licensees in 100 countries.

And with increasing risks and uncertainties being the only constant, it is clear that the need for CME's products will be a tailwind for many years to come.

The other aspect of CME's business model is how easily it scales. Over a period of 20 years when its net income and revenue both grew at a CAGR of 17.79% and 12.34% respectively, capital expenditure barely increase at a CAGR 0.97% from $63 million in 2003 to just $76.4 million in 2023. Now, there are unavoidable capital expenditures such as upgrades to their technology platforms to increase capacity to handle larger trading volumes and to improve performance, and that is expected to rise to $85 million in 2024, those should be seen from the lens of the company investing in its own capabilities.

One more aspect of CME's business that I like is CME's can boast that its operating margins and net margins consistently exceed its industry peers.

Fastgraph

If this is not a best-in-class business that lets me sleep well at night, I do not know what is.

Fourthly, I like CME's AA- credit rating which according to Standard and Poor's definition of risk CME has only a 0.55% chance of going bankrupt in the next 30 years. In the volatile and uncertain world today, very few companies can boast of having an AA- credit rating. In fact, only 21 US incorporated companies have credit rating AA- or better. That gives me peace of mind.

Fastgraph

Fifthly, its valuation could be compelling here. Yes, based on my DCF and DDM, CME appears to be overvalued at $210. However, based on an absolute valuation basis, be it from a P/E or P/S perspective, CME is selling at an attractive valuation compared to its past 5-year average.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation is a function of price of how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings. The intrinsic value of a stock may be a certain figure but if investors are willing to pay a premium multiple to own the shares of that company, regardless of its perceived intrinsic value?

Over the last 20 years, CME has traded at around an average of 25 to 27 times earnings. However, it is currently trading at a slightly lower blended P/E of around 22.

Fastgraph

Even a slight blended PE expansion from 22 to 24 translates to a double-digit return.

Fastgraph

Lastly, CME has been reducing its debt level aggressively. Yes, CME has some debt but as a clearing house, it needs liquidity. The maturity of the majority of these debts are far off into the future and the company got good rates on them.

CME 2023 10K page 44

Plus, when I see that a company's total debt ($3.88 billion) can be almost paid off by less than 2 years of operating income ($3.45 billion in 2023), I worry even less. All that helps me to sleep well at night.

Fastgraph

Conclusion

An investment that matters to me during periods of uncertainties is one that lets me sleep well at night., and CME Group is one such company. CME Group is an AA- rated company that has generated positive earnings every year in the last 20 years, be it in a low-interest rate environment or a high-interest rate one. Its business model caters to a diverse and global clientele from more than 100 countries to meet their needs to hedge against risk. It is an extremely scalable business that requires very little capital expenditure to do so. And CME must be doing something right to consistently surpass its peers in net income margin and operating income margins.

No, CME is not strictly a value-buy right now and pure value investors can choose to wait for the prices to fall further. However, I have chosen to start a 25% position at the current price of $206 in what I believe to be a wide moat company, preparing to add more if it falls to what I believe is its fair value.