I am updating my previous analysis of America Movil (NYSE:AMX) in light of Q1 2024 earnings.

I previously rated America Movil a hold for the following reasons:

The Chile Joint Venture with Liberty Latin America was a drain on cash flow and a distraction for management

Performance is inconsistent in key businesses across the company

FX and below-the-line volatility highlighted that AMX was overexposed to macro factors

DCF analysis generated price target of $16-20 showed that margin expansion was required to see upside

Since my last analysis, AMX is down 4% while the S&P 500 is up more than 7%.

Q1 earnings were disappointing, falling below my expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth. Management's strategy doesn't seem to be gaining any momentum as the rate falls below inflation across nearly every market and volume gains are unimpressive. In addition, macro factors continue to have a significant negative impact on net income with no end in sight. While there is material upside potential if either of these trends reverses, I've lost confidence in management after over a year with no change.

With an updated price target of $15, I lower my rating from hold to sell.

Q1 Earnings Recap

America Movil released Q1 2024 earnings on Tuesday, April 16th, following the market close. Normalized EPS beat by $0.01, and revenue missed by $543 million.

Quarterly results were disappointing. Service revenue was stagnant, and all other revenue types went backward, which shows the strategy is not working. And similar to my last analysis, below-the-line volatility in interest, equity participation, and FX caused net income to plunge.

While America Movil hasn't been releasing guidance, their competitors have, as noted repeatedly in the last earnings call. Competitors, specifically in South America, are guiding 3-4% growth, which means AMX is falling behind. Based on management commentary, I had also assumed 3-4% growth in my previous DCF, so earnings fell short of that model as well.

Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis for Q1 earnings.

Previously, I ran two scenarios, one with and one without margin expansion. It's now been over a year of management promising margin expansion, but revenue and EBITDA continue to move in tandem (from above, revenue -2.7% and EBITDA -2.8%). With that in mind, I no longer feel comfortable assuming margin expansion in my range.

For the updated DCF, I made the following assumptions:

Near-term revenue growth of 2%, below industry growth expectations but in line with ongoing performance trend

Long-term growth of 2% based on 3% industry CAGR forecast and adjusting downward for ongoing underperformance

Discount rate of 10% as a lower-risk large cap in telecom

This DCF analysis generates a price target of $15, 15% downside from today's pricing, largely driven down from the prior target by the lowered long-run growth rate.

Wall Street continues to rate AMX a buy at a price target over $21 per share. In my opinion, this price target reflects what management says they will do, not what is actually happening. I am all for a good turnaround, but it has been the same story for a year with no change.

Business Continues To Be Inconsistent

America Movil's operation continues to be extremely inconsistent, with revenue growth ranging from 7% on the high end in Mexico to -33% on the low end in Peru.

Consistent with prior quarters, volume gains seem to be accomplished by giving up rate as ARPU struggles to keep up with inflation. Every region except for Argentina (which is struggling with hyperinflation) saw ARPU fall well short of inflation, with three regions even going backward.

Even with giving up rate, the volume change was less than impressive. Performance is unstable both within and across countries over time, and there does not seem to be a consistent strategy or sharing of best practices.

No End In Sight For Interest Expense Challenges

America Movil is also overexposed to macro factors, with revenue and debt denominated largely in different currencies.

With a high debt load, they are exposed to currency fluctuations and interest rate hikes. In Q1 alone, these two factors shaved $14 million from net income, and there is no end in sight.

Management noted in the Q1 earnings release that they had to take on significant financing for capital, Q1 seasonality, and stock buybacks and could no longer wait for interest rates to moderate. With US interest rates likely fixed through late 2024, debt maturity will continue to deteriorate net income.

Upside Potential

Upside potential for America Movil comes from margin expansion and macroeconomic factors. On the margin expansion front, if the business can deliver EBITDA growth and stabilize its business, then the price target would return closer to $20 from my previous analysis. However, management has been unable to make any headway on this front in over a year, so a near-term change is unlikely.

On the macro front, America Movil would benefit from lower interest rates in the US or EU as well as growth in the value of the Mexican Peso or Brazilian Real where they generate the bulk of their revenue. Unfortunately, macro factors are not looking favorable based on recent comments from the Federal Reserve in the US as well as the growing risk of geopolitical instability.

Verdict

I was quite disappointed by America Movil's weak earnings, especially the below-the-line impacts. Across the board, I don't feel that management is taking strong enough action to right the ship, especially as competitors in key markets are not struggling and continue to maintain solid guidance.

Until margin expansion starts playing in the results, or macro factors ease and debt/FX are restructured, I see limited long-term growth prospects for the stock. With an updated price target of $15, 15% downside from today's pricing, and a lack of confidence in a financial turnaround, I lower my rating from hold to sell.