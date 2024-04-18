Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EM Debt 2024: Solid Beginnings

Apr. 18, 2024 8:15 AM ETPCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, HEEM
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
747 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets debt performed well in the first quarter of 2024, and we anticipate more of the same in the next quarter.
  • We continue to believe that there are attractive opportunities for investors to increase exposure to long-duration securities to lock in attractive real and nominal yields.
  • We see selective value in high-beta, high-yield credit because we believe the global market environment will be conducive to its outperformance.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Emerging markets (EM) debt performed well in the first quarter of 2024, and we anticipate more of the same in the next quarter, thanks to a benign global macro backdrop, solid EM credit fundamentals, improving technical conditions, and still-decent valuations.

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
747 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
EMHY--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
HYEM--
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News