On the surface, the past year appears as a very successful one for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) as the stock appreciated by more than 22% over the period. With the company scheduled to report its Q1 2024 results early next week, investors are already looking ahead to another strong year.

The strong performance of CLF share price, however, had little to do with actual business fundamentals and on top of all that, it was the worst-performing steel producer within its peer group.

Data by YCharts

In addition to market-wide forces related to the falling term premium since November of last year, the odds for a recession in 2024 have fallen dramatically and with that Industrials and Materials sectors have significantly outperformed the broader equity market.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, CLF investors should not be complacent with the 22% return over the past year and should demand better results from Cliffs' management over the course of 2024. The sector remains highly attractive as onshoring trends continue and countermeasures against cheap Chinese steel are being implemented.

Seeking Alpha

Having said that, as CLF reports its quarterly results, all eyes should be on management's decisions regarding capital allocation - an area that I see as a major problem for the company.

It's All About Capital Allocation

My initial investment thesis for CLF from 2019 was largely based around their unpopular approach to developing the business internally. Back then, CLF was not an integrated steel producer, but management had made the tough decision to develop the Toledo HBI plant. It was a large internally-financed project and management seemed committed to pursue attractive long-term growth opportunities, no matter what short-term oriented analysts were saying about this strategy.

Although I hope that his line of thinking is still prevalent at Cliffs', things are rather different now.

During the last conference call, management indicated that capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 would be within the range of $675m to $725m and that there were no plans to add any capacity.

Our capital expenditures in 2024 should remain at similar levels as 2023, with an expected outflow of $675 million to $725 million for the full-year. I would note that this is by far the lowest amongst our peers with our equipment in very good shape and no plans to add any capacity Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

In itself, this is not a major problem and after a number of large acquisitions it seems rather normal for CLF's management to fully integrate its operations and calibrate its strategy.

However, when we put the capital expenditure numbers as a share of the company's annual depreciation expense and compare this ratio to Cliffs' major peers, then a major red flag appears. At present, the ratio is well-below 100% for CLF and also much lower than those of its major U.S. peers.

prepared by the author, using datа from Seeking Alpha

At a time when its peers are growing organically, CLF appears to be faced with limited growth opportunities. This creates significant risk that any potential future M&A deals would be largely driven by management's desire to keep up with competition as opposed to taking a more strategic approach - the same way it did with the AK Steel deal.

In the meantime, share buybacks have now become a "priority" for Cliffs' management, which is not something that I would expect to be happening within an industry that is growing rapidly among the onshoring of steel production.

For now, we plan to be even more aggressive with share buybacks (...) Going forward, share buybacks are now the number one priority Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

To give credit where it's due, CLF is trading at historically low multiples, which makes it a good time for management to buy back shares. This becoming a number one priority, however, is a very extreme stance.

Data by YCharts

Management also remains reluctant to reinstate the annual dividend, which is a strong signal that it remains committed to pursuing another large acquisition.

(...) But you can sort of estimate that it will be sort of 50-50 buybacks and debt reduction. And the reason that we're not putting in place a dividend at this point, for example, is because we want to remain flexible. There are a lot of M&A opportunities available (...) Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

In a nutshell, going all-in on share buybacks while looking for a potential acquisition to substitute for the United States Steel Corporation (X) deal is hardly a good position to be in at a time when all of your peers are reinvesting heavily into their businesses. That is one of the main reasons why I remain skeptical on Cliffs' share price prospects for the rest of 2024 and would be listening very carefully for any change in language during the upcoming earnings release.

Limited Upside For Margins

The upcoming quarter will also be very important from a margin point of view. Although CLF now trades at a steep discount to its historical multiples, this is justified by the record low margins. As a matter of fact, given the recent jump in Cliffs' sales multiple, it assumes that margins have already bottomed in 2023, which puts more pressure on management to deliver.

Data by YCharts

Even though this is largely due to factors outside of Cliff management's control, the company still has the lowest EBITDA margin from the peer group we saw above. In that regard, the company has also failed to deliver on its promises of an industry-leading EBITDA margin following the AK Steel deal.

Cleveland-Cliffs Investor Presentation

When it comes to improving current profitability, Cliffs' management would have to prove that it is not solely reliant on steel prices increasing through the rest of 2024. The reason why I am saying this is because, as we saw above, there are no investments planned for capacity increases and the level of shipments for 2024 is expected to come in at 16.5 million net tons - a small improvement from 2021.

Cleveland-Cliffs Investor Presentation

On the costs side, the currently expected $30/t reduction in steel unit costs in 2024 should provide a tailwind of roughly $500m for the company's EBITDA (see below).

Cleveland-Cliffs Investor Presentation

All else being equal, this would result in an EBITDA margin of around 11%, which is still below the current figures of Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

Thus, in spite of its high exposure to the highly attractive automotive sector, Cliffs is likely to remain as one of the least profitable steel producers in its peer group. Unless more progress is being made on Cliffs, lowering its steel unit costs or managing to extract higher prices from its customers in the automotive sector.

These would be two key areas for investors to pay close attention to during the conference call next week as Cliffs reports its gross margin figure for the quarter - a key metric for the dynamic between these two variables.

Conclusion

As Cleveland-Cliffs reports its first quarter results next week, all eyes would be on whether or not the company could deliver better-than currently expected results. In particular, the gross margin figure would be of key importance, as CLF management needs to prove that it could lower the cost of goods sold and capitalize on its high exposure to the high margin automotive sector. Another important piece of the puzzle would be the topic of capital allocation and in particular - potential acquisition targets.