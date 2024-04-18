Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sales Of Jeep, Stellantis' Crown Jewel, Have Slumped, Posing Added Risk To The Stock

Apr. 18, 2024 10:07 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock7 Comments
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Jeep's global production reached a peak of 1.64 million vehicles in 2018, but has since fallen to just over a million due to increased competition.
  • Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, has appointed a new CEO with the mission to reverse falling sales and restore the brand's market share.
  • Stellantis faces strained relations with some US parts suppliers, leading to lawsuits and production shutdowns.
Side and front view of light blue Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

Side and front view of Jeep Wrangler Sahara, its design inspired by the iconic WWII military vehicle.

Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 was especially unkind to Chrysler. Fortunately, a merger with Italian automaker Fiat and the CEO magic of Sergio Marchionne breathed new life into the bankrupt automaker. A key asset was Jeep, a franchise that the reconstituted Fiat Chrysler

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.34K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News