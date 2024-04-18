Side and front view of Jeep Wrangler Sahara, its design inspired by the iconic WWII military vehicle. Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 was especially unkind to Chrysler. Fortunately, a merger with Italian automaker Fiat and the CEO magic of Sergio Marchionne breathed new life into the bankrupt automaker. A key asset was Jeep, a franchise that the reconstituted Fiat Chrysler managed to double in volume and then double again.

Jeep had performed, though its potential had never been fully realized. Under Marchionne, a number of new Jeep models in various sizes and configurations were born.

By 2018, global Jeep production reached a peak of 1.64 million vehicles, up from 800,000 just four years earlier.

Multiple models

"That wide range of products may have stretched the brand too thin," said Sam Fiorani of Auto Forecast Solutions. "After the 2023 model year, Jeep pulled the Renegade from U.S. showrooms since sales had tumbled from 106,606 units in 2016 to just 26,011 units in 2023. Even stalwart products like the Cherokee Gladiator saw their market share slide in the U.S. with dramatically increased competition from all sides."

In 2020 Fiat Chrysler merged with Peugeot and became Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), today the world’s fourth largest automaker, not insignificantly on the strength of Jeep.

Meanwhile, today's Jeep production, according to Auto Forecast Solutions, has fallen to just over a million globally. The reason is clear.

As often happens with sensationally successful products – they breed competition. Ford Motor Co. (F), no doubt inspired by Jeep’s outdoorsy off-trail image and market success, invested heavily in its Bronco franchise. Land Rover Defender jumped on the high-end niche of the outdoors market. Toyota began working on a reimagined Land Cruiser. Nearly every automaker offered a Jeep-like model or two.

In November, Stellantis promoted Antonio Filosa to chief executive of the Jeep, his mission to reverse falling sales and restore the brand’s mojo.

More coming

"We will have better market coverage starting from the end of this year with the launch of (battery-powered) Wagoneer S and Recon,” Filosa told Automotive News. “If we want profitable growth, we should be consistent in new-model launches and never again be caught off guard in crucial segments."

Filosa told the trade journal that Jeep’s loss of volume and market share stemmed from “abandonment of important swaths of the SUV market,” such as the Jeep Cherokee, which needed updates and whose production in Belvidere, Ill., finally ended last year. Renegade, Jeep’s most affordable model, built in Europe and based on a Fiat architecture, also was discontinued.

Two new battery-powered Jeeps are set to come to market, the snazzy Wagoneer S and Recon, an off-roader in the spirit of Jeep’s rugged Wrangler. Will partisans of Wrangler and other gasoline-powered Jeeps flock to battery technology? There are reasons for doubt. Wagoneer S will start at about $80,000, according to an estimate by Car and Driver magazine, and go up in price to around $100,000 – perhaps placing it out of reach for younger buyers.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Stellantis)

Then there’s the overall battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market, whose growth suddenly stalled early this year, casting uncertainty on how many BEVs will be sold - and sold profitably - in the near future. Lately, Stellantis executives haven been hinting that the automaker might add gasoline versions of Wagoneer S and Recon. Cherokee might be redesigned and reborn as well.

Big moneymaker

After Jeep, STLA's other key asset is the highly profitable Ram full-size pickup truck franchise. Introduction of a refreshed Ram with a conventional internal combustion engine is under way, soon to be accompanied by a BEV version and a plug-in hybrid. Hanging on to Ram market share and pricing - and improving them - is probably Stellantis' single most important initiative, along with Jeep, and warrants intense investor scrutiny.

A recent fly in the ointment is Stellantis' evidently strained relations with some of its U.S. parts suppliers. As documented in the trade press, Stellantis has faced lawsuits and production shutdowns stemming from cancelled parts shipments based on its hard line toward suppliers demanding price increases.

According to Automotive News:

In one case, a judge ordered a fastener supplier to resume shipment in late February after its refusal forced the shutdown of Toledo Assembly Complex, where the Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe are built. In a separate case, a different judge on April 11 denied the automaker's motion to force a manufacturer of gears and pinions to keep shipping. Cutting off the flow of those parts could, as soon as Monday, cause a shutdown of Stellantis plants in Kokomo, Ind., that build transmissions for the Ram 1500, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Charger, Durango, Pacifica and a dozen other platforms, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suppliers, inflation of material, labor and other costs have rendered contracts signed within the past few years uneconomic. In February, Stellantis executives told suppliers they no longer would adjust payments based on inflationary prices and expected parts manufacturers to adhere to contracts.

Struggles between automakers and suppliers over pricing and delivery schedules have a long and inglorious history. Across the industry, especially in Detroit where an expensive new labor contract has been reached along with massive investment in battery technology, automakers are looking for ways to reduce costs, citing vehicle affordability as a threat to their survival.

Tightened belt

As I wrote in mid-February, Stellantis' cost cutting led to its decision to skip the Chicago Auto Show, an important venue where dealers from the Midwest attempt to ignite consumer interest ahead of the spring selling season. The money saved was small, yet the symbolic value has not been lost on investors. The automaker’s financial discipline - and return of capital to shareholders - has been impressive, a major factor behind the doubling of its stock price over the past 18 months.

At the same time, the company has committed roughly 50 billion Euros over the next decade to develop battery-electrics, an enormous sum that may turn out to be too aggressive light of questionable consumer demand and unforeseeable changes in regulatory regimes meant to stimulate BEV sales.

Despite the more downbeat view of battery-electrics, the erosion of Jeep’s once dominant position and the tension with U.S. parts suppliers, I’m sticking with a Buy recommendation on STLA common shares.