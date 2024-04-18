Dougal Waters/DigitalVision via Getty Images

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been challenged to manage shifting conditions in the packaged foods market defined by inflationary cost pressures, and otherwise softer demand trends over the last few years. Indeed, shares are down more than 30% from their 2023 high.

Still, we think the stock deserves a closer look, trading near a two-year low with some confidence toward improving trends through 2024. The company remains profitable with overall solid fundamentals, while management is guiding for a return to growth this year. We believe THS offers compelling value at the current level.

Data by YCharts

THS Financials Recap

THS last reported its Q4 results back in February with net sales of $911 million down by 4.8% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA of $108 million was 8.5% lower than the prior-year quarter. Within the trends, management noted a disruption at one of its manufacturing facilities, impacting volumes this quarter.

Company IR

For the full year, total sales still managed to grow by 4.1%, primarily driven by higher average pricing with a boost from acquisitions. Favorably, adjusted EBITDA of $366 million climbed from $292 million in 2022, reflecting cost savings efforts and lower logistics costs compared to a more difficult 2022.

Positive free cash flow helped drive the company's net leverage ratio to 2.1x, down from 3.2x in 2022.

A major theme for TreeHouse Foods is a push to generate financial efficiencies through its supply chain. The company expects to generate more than $250 million in savings through 2027 from updating an operating management system (TMOS) and steps to enhance capacity utilization. This is expected to drive stronger cash flow and earnings.

Company IR

Despite the soft sales numbers, there have been some encouraging signs toward the broader health of the business. TreeHouse Foods notes it has continued to gain private brands' market share within its specialties covering categories like snack foods, beverages, and frozen items with retail grocery stores being its main channel.

It's worth mentioning that Walmart Inc (WMT) is the company's largest single customer, accounting for approximately 22.4% of total sales in 2023, a relationship that has grown in recent years.

Company IR

What's Next For THS?

What we like about THS is the sense that this side of private brand consumer staples and packaged foods continues to offer a positive long-term outlook.

Beyond the recent volatility of results, data suggests that budget-conscious consumers are choosing store brands (manufactured by TreeHouse Foods) which are often at better price points compared to "national brand" options.

Management expects 2024 net sales in a flat to 2% growth range over 2023, while the $375 million midpoint target for adjusted EBITDA represents a modest 2.5% y/y increase. THS sold off sharply on the Q4 results, likely as a sign the market was looking for a bit more, particularly with the guidance.

Company IR

The good news is that these headline forecasts are at least positive and moving in the right direction.

At the same time, the understanding is that the overall industry faces headwinds with weaker packaged food and beverage consumption at the retail level. THS is far from the only consumer staples company posting weak growth trends. We can also extend that thought to suggest "value" stocks have generally underperformed during the recent market rally.

Company IR

As it relates to valuation, we find THS currently trading at 8 times 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance is near a company decade low for this multiple. Historically, THS has traded at an EV to EBITDA multiple above 15x, which highlights the upside for the stock assuming it can reclaim some positive momentum.

We'd also point to the company's falling balance sheet debt position as justifying a higher earnings premium. The implication is that shares appear cheap or undervalued, in the context of what remains poor sentiment.

Ultimately, the ability of management to execute its turnaround strategy over the next few quarters could be the key for the stock to begin a climb higher.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate THS as a buy with a price target of $45 implying a 10x EV to forward EBITDA multiple as a level closer to fair value for the stock, in our opinion.

The bullish case is that the company can find the right balance of stronger and more profitable growth while benefiting from what could be an improved industry environment going forward. On the other hand, weaker-than-expected results or a deterioration of the macro outlook would open the door for a lower reset of earnings expectations.

Into Q1 earnings set to be released on May 6th, it will be important for headline figures to at least match guidance with signs margins are improving. Monitoring points include the trend in free cash flow and updated private brand market share.