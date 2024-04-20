Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy The Dip: 2 Dividend Stocks Getting Way Too Cheap

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks are selling off.
  • We think that this sell off will likely be short lived.
  • We are buying the dips. Here are 2 of our favorite opportunities.
  • High Yield Investor members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Over the past weeks, a lot of dividend stocks have sold off because of fears that inflation might be stickier and that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

As a result, the popular dividend ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
20.79K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAX; BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
MAA--
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
CPT--
Camden Property Trust
PAX--
Patria Investments Limited
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News