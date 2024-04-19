Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WhiteHorse Finance: 12% BDC Yield, Mr. Market Says 'Meh'

Apr. 19, 2024 9:15 AM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)1 Comment
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WhiteHorse Finance benefits from higher interest rates due to its mostly floating rate assets.
  • WHF's yields have been rising since early 2022, reaching 13.7% in Q4 2023.
  • WHF's portfolio consists of 80% 1st Lien Loans, with top industry exposures in Broadline Retail, Application Software, and Chemicals.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Will interest rates be higher for longer?

If so, it should benefit business development companies, BDCs, such as WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) which have mostly floating rate assets, and fixed rate debts. WHF has 99.1% in floating rate assets.

Like

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We just closed a fixed income position in 2024, with a 58% return since inception.

There's currently a 20% discount and a 2-week Free Trial for new members.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.08K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WHF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News