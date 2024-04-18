gopixa

One group of investors that have been hit particularly hard over the last three years by rising prices has been those focused on income and dividends. Finding the right strategy for an individual investor is difficult. Some people prefer low-risk stocks and funds that offer less upside, while others are more comfortable with an aggressive portfolio.

Many people seeking steady and inflation-adjusted payouts have had a difficult time finding low and medium-risk investments that can offer dividends and income that an individual can live on. One of the more common investment strategies that has been more prevalent in the last ten years has been to focus on covered call funds. These types of investments use a variety of different strategies to attempt to offer steady and substantive income, with payouts usually made on a monthly basis.

A new exchange-traded fund that focuses on income is the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI).

Data by YCharts

This fund has offered investors an impressive total return of 13.87% since the ETF's inception in October 2023. The S&P 500 has offered investors a total return of 16.23% during the same time.

Today, I am initiating my coverage of the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF with a buy rating. This fund uses the best strategy to offer a mix of income and solid potential overall returns to investors, and the current market environment should be ideal for this fund to perform well for some time because of multiple factors.

FEPI has just $178.2 million dollars in assets under management, which isn't surprising because the fund's inception date is October 11, 2023. The ETF has an expense ratio of .65%, which is standard for an actively managed fund such as this. The trailing current yield of the fund is 10.91%. FEPI's strategy is to own big-cap technology stocks and then sell monthly out-of-the-money calls that are around 10% out-of-the-money. The ETF's holdings are concentrated in 15 stocks, all big-cap tech companies.

A list of FEPI's main holdings (rexshares.com)

This fund has also consistently paid out steady income without significant loss to the net asset value. The net asset value of the fund is up 7.13% year-to-date, and FEPI has paid out an average of nearly $1.17 a month on in income for five months. The fund's price at the inception date was $51.67 a share.

A grid of the income FEPI has paid out up to April of this year (rexshares.com)

FEPI's options strategy is to sell slightly out-of-the-money monthly calls and then return the income generated by selling these options to shareholders with regular monthly payouts. The strategy this fund is using works best when volatility levels are elevated, but not so severe that an investor needs to worry about capital preservation. Since covered call funds such as this sell off some of the upside, but retain all of the downside risks, this ETF will still perform best in an upmarket such as the one seen since the fund's inception late last year.

Most covered call funds, such as the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), sell options at or near the money. FEPI and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), are two of the few types of these investments that focus on selling monthly out-of-the-money calls. JEPI has been one of the best-performing covered call funds since the ETF's inception in May 2020. This JPMorgan fund has offered investors total returns of nearly 57% since that time.

There are multiple reasons to believe that volatility levels will rise moving forward, while signs also point to equity valuations still being reasonable. The upcoming presidential election, recent tensions abroad in the Middle East, and the tepid growth outlook, with the US economy only expected to grow 1.5% this year, are all factors that should lead to increasing overall volatility levels throughout the year. The Fed has been far from predictable as well.

A chart of the Vix (Chicago Board of Options Volatility Index)

The VIX currently remains at near a 5-year low, and with the current economic and market conditions we are seeing, this index is likely to rise from today's levels throughout the year as political and economic uncertainty increases. The current conflicts abroad in regions such as the Middle East are likely to create added fear in markets as well.

No one strategy is ideal for all investors. Individuals will obviously have different goals and varying levels of comfort with risk. Still, most dividend and income investors will likely find the more conservative but still opportunistic strategy that FEPI uses appealing. While this fund isn't likely to outperform the broader indexes over the long term, this investment should still be able to offer consistent income without significant risk to the principal.