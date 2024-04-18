Sundry Photography

Ahead of its first-quarter results, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) fell by 2.63% year-to-date. Nokia shareholders had low expectations of its management posting results that would beat consensus estimates. In terms of my article performance, Nokia's returns have been negative on the last two occasions. Since the Q4/2023 earnings preview, the stock fell by around 1.6%. Following its Q3/2023 report, the stock lost 6.5% since Oct. 16, 2023.

Now, after the first-quarter results, what has changed for Nokia? Investors have seven things to consider.

Nokia Q1 2024 Results

Nokia reported an expected slow start to the year. Net sales fell by 19% year-over-year. The firm continues to experience a challenging macro environment. In pre-market trade, Nokia's stock price did not change. Shareholders are hopeful that order trends point to a recovery. As shown in the table below, Network Infrastructure posted positive operating margins of 4.9%, compared to negative margins in Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and the "Other" category.

Nokia

Unfortunately, not only did net sales fall by 26%, but operating margins from Network Infrastructure fell from 15.3% last year to 4.9%.

Bullish readers may point to Nokia Technologies doubling its net sales to EUR 757 million (USD $807.3 million), up 213%. The unit benefited from a catch-up in net sales. CEO Pekka Lundmark wrote that the unit concluded several outstanding licensing deals in Q1. This amounted to EUR 400 million (USD $426.5 million) Its annual licensing net sales run-rate rose by EUR 100 million (USD $106.6 million) to 1.0 billion (USD $1.07 billion) sequentially. The CEO said that Nokia Technologies entered a stable period. This enables staff to focus on expanding in new growth areas.

Nokia has a goal of raising its annual licensing net sales run-rate to EUR 1.4 - EUR 1.5 billion, or USD $1.49 billion to USD $1.6 billion, in the medium term.

Network Infrastructure

The network business is Nokia's biggest segment by net sales. Y/Y trends continued to disappoint investors. The charts below show the negative impact of project timing for Submarine Networks. Still, the backlog grew while order trends showed improvement. For 2024, Nokia expects net sales to grow by 2% to 8%. It has an 11.5% to 14.5% operating margin target.

Nokia

Mobile Networks

Investors who noticed both Verizon Communications (VZ) and AT&T (T) shares falling sharply in the last few weeks should have expected Nokia's Mobile unit to post sharply falling net sales. Not only do high interest rates lower the attractiveness of buying telecom stocks, but also a decline in equipment spending hurts Nokia.

Nokia

Net sales in Mobile Networks fell by nearly 40%. Although the firm expects a progressive improvement in 2024, chances are low that its customers will continue spending at historical levels. Speculation that Apple (AAPL) iPhone sales are sharply lower in China and in North America is a trend that telecom executives are not ignoring. Instead of spending on equipment, telecom firms will more likely pay down their excessive debt levels.

As a side note, investors who bought Canadian telecom giants BCE (BCE), Rogers Communications (RCI), or TELUS (TU) would appreciate the impact of elevated interest rates on their share price. BCE stock hit a too good to be true 9.0% dividend yield, yet the share price failed to rebound.

Cloud and Network Services

Cloud providers like Cloudflare (NET), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) are thriving amid the AI, or artificial intelligence (technology stock), boom that began in late 2022. Nokia is not one of the beneficiaries. Net sales fell in Q1 from weaker demand. While the firm said it sees an improving order intake, it also faces a negative profitability trend due to scale.

Seeking Alpha

If profits shrink when sales rise, then Nokia does not benefit as customers increase purchases of cloud and network services. For the year, the company expects net sales of negative 2% to positive 3% on an operating margin of 6% to 9%.

Risks

Nokia faced country risks in India and North America. The firm posted a -20% impact on its top-line sales.

Nokia

India slowed its pace of spending after already deploying 5G in the first half of 2023. Management did not change its outlook for 2024. It saw Q1 as a seasonally low spending period and expects demand to increase for the rest of 2024.

The 37% regional sales decline in North America is troubling. Demand remained weak in Q1. Management is hopeful that Fixed Networks, where sales fell by 22% in Q1, would benefit from government-funded projects. The firm conceded that such sources have a limited upside to 2024 results. Instead, it has a more meaningful tailwind in 2025 and 2026.

Dividend

Nokia declared a dividend of EUR 0.04 a share, with a remaining maximum of EUR 0.9 per share. Income investors should not consider the company for its dividend. It has weak dividend grades. Dividends fell by over 10% in the last five years:

Seeking Alpha

NOK Stock Grades

Nokia has fair growth, momentum, and revision grades.

Seeking Alpha

It scores well on valuation, whose "A" grade is unchanged from three months ago. The profitability score inched higher and may potentially rise further if Nokia's sales prospects improve throughout 2024.

Hold Nokia stock on expectations that the stock trades with low volatility. Should telecom customers continue their spending patterns, Nokia shares should trade in a range of between $3.00 and $4.00.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.