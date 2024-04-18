Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regional Management: A Hold Despite Non-Prime Market Potential

Apr. 18, 2024 11:13 AM ETRegional Management Corp. (RM) Stock
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
129 Followers

Summary

  • Regional Management Corp offers loans to borrowers with low credit scores as an alternative to payday loans.
  • The company's business model includes small loans and large loans, with collateralized assets.
  • Despite potential growth in the non-prime lending market, Regional Management faces significant credit risk and increasing competition, making a hold recommendation prudent.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Introduction

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) caters to borrowers with low credit scores, offering an alternative to predatory payday loans. Though the company boasts higher returns than traditional banks, a closer look reveals significant credit risk and increasing financial leverage. Considering these

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
129 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News