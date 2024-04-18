Leila Melhado

Best Quarter In Recent Memory

Following MercadoLibre, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MELI) aka Meli's February earnings report, as you are likely quite aware, its stock sold off nearly 13.5%.

Naturally, one would expect the quarter to have gone poorly, precipitating the dramatic sell-off, but, in fact, this was quantitatively one of MercadoLibre's best quarters over the last two years; possibly one of its best quarters ever.

Across the board, the business reported phenomenal results. The business:

accelerated its FinTech active account additions; grew items sold by 31%; grew unique buyers by 18%; expanded its operating margin in the mid to high teens, ex one-time expenses, And continued to grow its loan book while improving the health of its credit metrics.

Following Meli's report, I quickly began assessing it because I wanted to determine if the sell-off was merited or was misguided and therefore the foundation of a very attractive opportunity.

And, after reviewing the report, I could not find a single flaw in it. Nothing about the report suggested to me that the stock should have sold off; in fact, the stock should likely be trending to $2,000/share as I type this.

To this end, the sell-off reminded me strikingly of the Meta Platforms (META) stock decline following its Q3 2023 report, after which I remarked that it was Meta's best report since, at least, 2020. It may have been one of Meta's best reports of all time, in response to which the stock sold off over 10% in October 2023.

Aside from the opportunity that these sell-offs create, I think it's worth noting that the market can behave almost preposterously irrationally at times, and I believe the recent Meli stock price decline is one such example of this dynamic.

The impact of this trend is particularly clear in Commerce, where growth in unique buyers accelerated to its fastest year-on-year pace since 2020, resulting in a total of almost 85mn for the full year in 2023. This helped us to achieve faster volume growth on top of the strong growth we delivered post-pandemic in 2022, which itself came on top of the tremendous growth of the 2020-21 pandemic period. More specifically, items sold grew 22% YoY in FY’23, and we finished the year on an even stronger note with YoY growth of 29% in Q4’23, with Brazil (31%) and Argentina (22%) accelerating sequentially, and Mexico continuing to deliver the highest growth (32%). Items Sold was the main driver of Q4’23 FX-neutral GMV growth in Brazil (35%) and Mexico (30%), whilst Argentina’s growth (235%) remained above inflation. This has added to our scale - with GMV for FY’23 hitting almost $45bn - and solidified our position as the leading ecommerce platform in the region. MercadoLibre Shareholder Letter (emphasis added).

As mentioned, it was a staggeringly good quarter in every single respect for the business.

All of this being said, I do want to perform a valuation exercise on the business with you today, as I noted in our most recent review that I did not find MELI extremely asymmetric. Here was that language for your convenience:

Considering the runway for growth that still lies ahead of Meli as Latin America matures from a digital industrialization perspective, I believe I used fairly conservative numbers. I believe a 15% long run free cash flow margin is more than achievable, and I believe an average annualized growth rate of 15% is probably conservative considering Meli currently grows at about 40% currently and Latin America still has a long runway for ecommerce adoption as well as FinTech adoption. I will say that this "easy 15%" return profile is about equivalent to the risk profile of Meli. I don't see this as an exceptional asymmetrical bet, as we're being properly compensated for our exposure to a more politically unstable environment, known for a disdain for "long tails of financial success," which America conversely embraces and celebrates. The SOOS 170 (MELI), Nov. 7th, 2023.

In some sense, an entirely plausible explanation for the recent sell-off was that simply not enough buyers found MELI's valuation compelling enough to really rush in to buy, as it traded down in the after hours following its report. That said, I do believe that based solely based on this report, as opposed to considerations of the company's valuation 10 years hence, the stock will actually rebound quickly, barring any broad market selloff.

But before we walk through its valuation, let's first turn to a review of its most recent quarter via a series of charts.

Brief Update On Meli's KPIs (Key Performance Indicators)

As the above shareholder letter quote communicated, Meli grew its items sold and unique buyers at exceptional rates, indicating that the runway for e-com penetration growth remains robust in Latin America. We can see these data points in the chart below.

Q4 2023 MercadoLibre Earnings Presentation

And, alongside this exceptionally healthy growth in items sold and active buyers, Meli also experienced its largest net new account additions for its FinTech business in the last six quarters, following a period of slowing growth (business is not linear!).

Meli's FinTech Business Accelerates

Q4 2023 MercadoLibre Earnings Presentation

Because Meli is a part of our holistic strategy entitled MACS, by which we're capturing exposure to the secular growth of retail digital ad growth, I'd like to briefly interject some thoughts on why Meli's FinTech business likely accelerated and what it means for, specifically, the C and S in MACS (Coupang (CPNG) and Sea Ltd. (SE)).

Following Sea's most recent report, I remarked that I was entirely pleased with the ecommerce division running at a heavy loss for now, and possibly years into the future (we now know that it will be profitable by H2 2024).

I was entirely pleased by this because I saw and continue to see that the LTV of a Shopee (Sea's e-com business) customer is extraordinary when we account for the peripheral services that Sea can sell into its customer base over time.

Sea's Embedded BNPL Offering On Shopee

Sea Ltd. Official Website

When Sea acquires an e-com customer, it can convert that customer into a Sea Money (Sea's FinTech business) user, increasing the LTV of said customer and further building what is already a massive FinTech business, operating at ~$2B in annualized, profitable sales.

When Sea acquires an e-com customer, it can sell more Shipping & Logistics services. As Sea more fully vertically integrates these services into its ecommerce platform over time, this effect will only increase.

When Sea acquires an e-com customer, it can sell more exceptionally high margin digital adds.

Lastly, Sea's aggressive spend bolsters its already notable competitive advantages, such as its brand equity and network effects (more buyers = more merchants = more buyers = more merchants, and so on and so forth), and this poises Sea to release more products via its giant distribution network in the future.

Similarly, Meli has built vast infrastructure, creating brand, network effects, economies of scale, and embedding moats that have dug a channel of distribution that, superficially, is its Meli ecommerce website; through which Meli distributes its FinTech offering, capturing the above-illustrated users.

This represents a fantastic competitive advantage for Meli, as well as Amazon, Coupang, and Sea, and it affords the company the ability to increase LTV of its customers over time via upselling new products and services with relative ease and with relatively low costs.

Speaking of new products and services, as you know, we've been tracking Meli's ad business since 2020, and, in the last year, its growth and scale have become key components of the thesis for market participants more broadly, as evidenced by the sell side report I shared in our most recent review (which is worth checking out once again):

Highlighting Meli's Growing Digital Ad Business

JP Morgan

Digital Ads Update

As of today, Meli's digital ad business operates at about $1B in annualized sales, and this revenue is 75% EBIT and ~55% free cash flow margin revenue.

As the data below suggests, the ad business is expanding through various lenses at a rapid pace.

We welcomed almost 50,000 new advertisers to our Ads platform in 2023, which we believe is an indication of its importance to sellers, and the strength of our product. This is particularly the case amongst the small and medium-sized sellers that make up a majority of our marketplace, and use our advertising platform on a self-service basis. We are also excited to have launched technology that facilitates advertising on our platform for big brands and the agencies that work on their behalf, and we look forward to its continued maturation in 2024 and beyond. Advertising continues to make an important contribution to our commerce services revenues, with consistent growth that remained above 70% on an FX-neutral basis for the seventh successive quarter in Q4’23. As GMV grew at an even faster pace (79% YoY on an FX-neutral basis), Ads penetration was slightly lower QoQ at 1.6% of GMV in Q4’23; on an annual basis, penetration rose to 1.6% (of $45bn) in FY’23 from 1.3% (of $34bn) in FY’22. MercadoLibre Shareholder Letter (emphasis added).

And, as many of you know, I've been tracking this ecommerce digital ad revolution for quite some time now, dating back to 2018, during which time I became fascinated with Amazon's digital ad business and have founded my thesis on Amazon, to a large degree, on this line of business ever since.

The Growth Of Amazon's Digital Ads Business

Chartr

Me "Sounding The Alarm" On It Five Years Ago (Which, In Hindsight, Was A Funny Way To Communicate It)

Seeking Alpha

At $200B in Meli e-com GMV, should it achieve Amazon-like ad sales as a % of GMV (roughly 5%), Meli will generate roughly $10B in digital ad sales, which implies ~$5.5B in free cash flow. With a 30x multiple, this alone would produce a $165B market cap business.

With this important idea in mind, let's now perform a valuation for Meli.

Valuation

One of the key assumptions I will make for Meli will be its long run free cash flow margin, as, at present, it is not fully matured/expanded, following a half decade of aggressive reinvestment undertaken by Meli.

That said, below, we can see that Meli has sustainably generated about 15-25% free cash flow margins throughout its corporate history, with its operating margin hovering roughly in this range as well; however, for conservatism's sake, we will use just 15% free cash flow margins.

Meli's Free Cash Flow And Operating Margin

YCharts

Additionally, in light of Meli's growth rate actually accelerating in its most recent quarter to 41%, a 15% annualized growth rate may be too conservative.

Assumptions

TTM revenue [A] $15 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 15% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~50.21 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $45 Free cash flow per share growth rate (reasonable) 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8% Click to enlarge

We can see the results below:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Below, we can see projected returns:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As we can see, using fairly conservative assumptions, returns aren't that exceptional.

That said, I still believe Meli is attractive here, though not off the charts asymmetric (through the lens of risk = return).

Concluding Thoughts

While I don't love the returns being offered presently, I do still find Meli attractive at $1400/share.

I think it's entirely conceivable that the business grows at 17.5% annualized for the next 10 years, which would substantially shift the return profile higher, though I prefer to use 15% to create a margin of safety.

Even with this margin of safety, we're still generating healthy returns, though not totally exceptional returns.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.