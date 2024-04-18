6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) stock has been chugging along and trades within a pretty well-defined range. As the market pushed to all-time highs in Q1, CSX broke out of that range for a short time; however, the stock has corrected, and we think it will continue to trade sideways. Astute traders can take advantage of both long and short positions here, or embrace a buy-write options approach for income.

However, we see little in the way of a reason to buy CSX Corporation stock near term for the upside. Considering valuation and growth, we rate this a hold. In this column, we check back in on the rail operator after the just-reported earnings, which were strong, although the outlook remains mixed.

Data by YCharts

This economy is strong, but CSX is still facing some headwinds. Rail data suggest that volumes have been mixed week to week. With that said, Q1 was strong. Let us discuss.

Revenue was flat year-over-year

Pretty much coming in as expected, Q1 revenue was essentially flat from last year. Over the years, CSX Corporation has had slow and steady growth, but revenues have been contracting in the last few quarters. Revenue totaled $3.68 billion for the quarter, declining 0.8% year-over-year, and matching the Q4 revenue figure. This comes despite intermodal volume growth and the reliability and fluidity improvements made to the rail network. Merchandise volumes were about flat, while coal volume was up 2%. Now, we expected that revenues would be down, but they edged out expectations by $10 million

It was a good quarter on the headline results, but mixed as we looked into volume and segment revenue. Intermodal revenue is up just 1% despite better volume. Coal revenue was also flat. Merchandise makes up about two-thirds of revenue, but was also flat.

Expenses rose despite relatively flat volumes

While revenue was down nearly 1%, CSX saw higher expenses. This is a tough combination, and while costs are on the rise for everyone in this inflationary environment, it weighs on earnings potential. Expenses rose 4% to $2.32 billion versus a year ago. While higher volumes in intermodal likely drove expenses, margins were hurt given pricing. As we saw, the operating efficiency ratio softened, despite past years' efforts to improve efficiency. With the 1% drop in revenues and softening efficiency, operating income was $1.35 billion and decreased 8% compared to the same period in 2023. EPS fell 4% to $0.46 from $0.48 a year ago, but this was a beat of $0.01 versus estimates.

The fact is that while this is a well-run company, earnings growth has declined. We just do not want to pay up, especially if we run into economic headwinds. Currently, economic data continues to run hot, but once it softens, the railroad stocks will fall. Thus, we view this as a hold. One positive is that in Q1, the company repurchased $247 million in stock while paying $235 million in dividends. However, free cash flow before dividends was down dramatically to $560 million from $816 million a year ago.

2024 outlook

As 2024 unfolds, economic activity remains strong, but the rail data trends are mixed. With revenues flat, to down, and expenses on the rise, operating efficiency has been hit. Volumes are mixed, but holding up. Free cash flow is down, but dividends paid to shareholders are up.

Make no mistake, there is no risk to liquidity here, but it is worth noting. Our 2024 outlook is unchanged following this quarter. For the year, we see low to mid-single digit total volume growth for 2024. Revenues should follow suit and see growth of low single-digits. We continue to watch the expense line. Management has been pushing through efficiency initiatives, but for now, operating income has declined.

That said, economic data remains key. If it remains strong, then CSX will chug along. Finally, shareholders can expect ongoing capital returns through buybacks and dividends. With the performance, outlook, and shaky market here, we think a hold for CSX Corporation is best. Those who are looking to trade more, however, can make tidy profits. If interested, check out what we do below.