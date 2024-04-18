Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Falling Euro Is Not The ECB's Biggest Headache

Summary

  • Along with rising speculation of EUR/USD approaching parity, the old question of how the European Central Bank should react to exchange rate movements is returning.
  • We think that the falling euro is not the ECB’s biggest concern on the road to a June rate cut.
  • Other factors can lead to a further depreciation of the common currency.

Germany, Hessen, Frankfurt-am-Main, Euro Tower, ho

Walter Bibikow

By Carsten Brzeski & Francesco Pesole

Everything looked so easy for the ECB. Last week's meeting had not only opened the door widely to a June rate cut, but upcoming data releases with some softening of wage growth and inflation

