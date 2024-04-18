rep0rter

Investment Thesis

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is a leader in the auto industry, being one of the largest car producers in the world. Despite short-term challenges driven by the rise in (EVs) which I believe has seen Toyota’s market share drop, I think Toyota's cautious and distinct approach to their transition from combustion engines will benefit them. And now with added flexibility, the company appears set to turn over these short-term challenges. Toyota has seen decent growth and maintains a healthy balance sheet that can help the company weather any macroeconomic environment. Based on a valuation of Toyota, I see TM as a hold, as I project that the stock will deliver 6% annual returns over the next five years.

Company Overview

Toyota is one of the world’s largest investment car manufacturers, with vehicles ranging from the compact Yaris to the Land Cruiser. The business makes money through the sale of vehicles and other parts. The Toyota business model has proven to be sustainable as the company has been around for nearly 90 years, yet during this time it’s always faced competition from competitors such as General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and more recently Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) who are major players in the (EV) market.

Measured Shift to Electrified Vehicles to Make Up for Lost Market Share

As we can see, the graph below is Toyota’s market share within the North American auto industry in 2023. We can see that the company is second in the North American market, only behind GM. This market share, like in Europe, has been in a bit of a downtrend, going from 16.58% in 2021 to 14.90% in the last quarter. I believe that this decline comes as a result of the steady shift to (EVs) which is something I think the company has been somewhat against in the past, despite their solid offerings in hybrid cars. The historical objection to fully (EVs) has allowed competitors like Tesla to capture market share within the auto industry in my opinion, particularly in North America and Europe which are developed markets committed to net-zero emissions. I think this has put Toyota slightly behind its competitors, particularly regarding (BEVs) given that it’s clear that (EVs), in some form, are the future, but I believe management are well aware of the market direction and have adopted a cautious approach which allows them the flexibility others do not have.

North American Market Share of Auto Manufacturers (Statista)

As I mentioned, Toyota has adopted a cautious approach to (EVs), as the company is not fully sold on the idea, with chairman Akio Toyoda reinforcing that stance. That being said, I do believe the company’s stance on (EVs) is softening given that Toyota is now increasing efforts to establish a presence in the (EV) market and recapture market share in Europe and North America. In line with this, the company recently introduced their Beyond Zero strategy, in which the company essentially made it clear that their focus was on reducing (CO2) emissions through (EVs), stating that they’re preparing a full line of electric vehicles, like the bZ4x. It seems management are committed to this goal too, as a few years back the company set the goal to sell 5.5 million (EVs) annually by 2025, although it should be noted this includes hybrid vehicles also, which is a core part of their strategy and differs from a lot of their competitors. Obviously, companies set goals like this all the time, but to me, it seems the company has stuck to that goal, as management forecasts 3.875 million (EVs) to be sold this year. If they maintain their current (EV) sales growth rate, the company would achieve their 2025 goal on time.

I believe that, if successful, Toyota will benefit a lot from the shift towards (EVs), as it opens ups a part of the auto-market that they haven’t really been targeting at the same level as some of their competitors until relatively recently. This is a part of the auto-market that, as we can see in the image below, is expected to grow at

to 2030, while combustion engine sales are expected to

. Obviously, given that its competitors have adopted a different strategy, it seems to many as though there’s a lot of work Toyota has to do.

Electric Vehicle Market Global Forecast (Markets and Markets)

Leveraging Scale to Strengthen Market Position

As I said before, if successful, the move to an (EV) focus, while differing to competitors and incorporating a range of (EVs) from battery to hybrid, will open up new opportunities for Toyota and may help in recovering market share in Europe and North America and strengthen its position as a market leader in the new era of cars. I believe Toyota will be successful in this transition, thanks in part to the existing advantages the company has. To start with, I believe that Toyota’s position as the best-selling car company in the world and the brand power that comes with that title immediately gives it a larger customer base to sell to, especially compared to the relatively new auto manufacturers. This is because, Toyota’s are generally seen as pretty affordable and reliable, and when deciding on a new car to purchase, which for many will be their first (EV) purchase, I believe familiarity will be a big factor for many people.

To add to that, Toyota’s scale, should allow the company to benefit from economies of scale, which, I believe, will help Toyota offer lower prices whilst maintaining margins. Additionally, this scale, particularly in relation to its financials, will allow it to invest heavily in the infrastructure and research and development needed to seriously compete in the global (EV) market in my opinion. In my opinion, by holding off on the initial shift towards (EVs), Toyota has avoided many costly mistakes and been able to assess market trends with more clarity and flexibility compared to those that committed entirely to a specific form of (EV) such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

To add to that, I think by being cautious of an immediate shift towards (EVs), Toyota has kept itself open to a large share of the market who are relatively skeptical of (BEVs). This also allows Toyota to transition to (EVs) at a similar pace as market sentiment shifts.

I believe that by leveraging their existing strengths and favorable market position, and by being mindful of their approach, Toyota will be able to make up lost ground in the (EV) market and come to be a major player, like they have been in the last several decades with combustion engine vehicles.

Financial Analysis

TM's revenue since 2019 has been somewhat mixed, going from $272.75 billion in 2019 to $245.78 billion in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic before rebounding up to $310.05 billion in the last 12 months, with a (CAGR) of about 2.6% over that period. The (EPS) during this time has grown at a faster rate, moving from $1.16 in 2019 to $2.36 in the last 12 months, a (CAGR) of about 15.2%.

TM's Revenue per Year (Author)

It should be noted that the revenue and (EPS) of Toyota is typically cyclical and is subject to a lot of factors such as interest rates, consumer sentiment and currency exchange. Looking at the (EPS) chart below, we can see the cyclical nature of TM’s business.

TM's EPS per Year (Author)

The Book Value Per Share (BVPS) seems less cyclical and has grown from $12.33 per share in 2019 to $17.13 per share currently. The (CAGR) is around 6.8% meaning the company has increased its intrinsic value over the years.

TM's BVPS per Year (Author)

As for the liquidity of Toyota, the recent quarter shows cash and short-term investments of roughly $86.77 billion. The company's long-term debt of $136.58 billion, while I think it’s a lot, should be manageable given the relatively healthy current ratio of 1.18, and debt to equity ratio of 1.01. Overall, the balance sheet seems to me to be in a good position, and I’m confident that debt is no issue for TM.

Looking forward, I think we will continue to see a transition in Toyota’s vehicle sales, from traditional combustion engines to mostly (EVs). I believe the company’s financial performance will maintain its current direction, growing revenues at mid-to-low single digits while growing the bottom line at a slightly faster rate. I think it is important to mention that a lot of this will be dependent on the global economic situation, if we see a recession or other event that impacts consumer spending, we will likely see a drop in Toyota’s financial owing to the cyclical nature.

Valuation

As of the most recent quarter, TM's current (EPS) is $2.36. Given that I believe Toyota will successfully transition into the (EV) market over the coming years whilst remaining competitive, I believe an annual growth rate about 7% for Toyota's (EPS) over the next five years is reasonable. The reason this is lower than its past 5-year growth rate is because this year has been particularly strong for the company, and I do expect the company to face challenges in the coming years as they continue to pivot. Taking this growth into account, the projected (EPS) for TM by 2028 would be $3.31.

Using an exit multiple of 100, which is based on Toyota's average (PE) ratio over the past decade, the estimated price target for the stock in five years would be $313.21. Therefore, if you invest in TM at its current share price of $236.52, the expected (CAGR) would be 6.0% over the next five years, based on these calculations. As a result, based on this valuation I see TM as a hold as at the current share price there is no margin of safety.

TM's Valuation (Author)

Risks

Obviously, as (EVs) are an emerging technology, there are plenty of uncertainties and risks that could impact my investment thesis to both the upside and the downside. Firstly, one of the risks I see with Toyota's more conservative strategy is regulatory changes that introduce more restrictive emissions policies, which force the company to commit to a quicker (EV) transition than originally planned. This could leave the company with limited time to properly establish the infrastructure and technology needed to produce (EVs) at the scale needed to maintain their market position, which would negatively impact their business and their stock price.

Alternatively, as I mentioned, Toyota has many resources which can be used toward research and development. I believe this research and development could result in breakthroughs in existing or emerging technologies which could push Toyota ahead of its competitors. From innovations in their production line to their hybrid synergy drive, Toyota has a history of innovation and for all we know another could be right around the corner which could see share prices soar.

Conclusion

I see Toyota as a great car manufacturer. They have historical shown that they can produce numerous high-quality car models across numerous markets. That said, the company has been comparatively slow to transition to (EVs), and has adopted a very different approach to its competitors, which is why I believe the company has initially lost share in some of its major markets. However, Toyota is one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world and appears to have a clear plan to address the concerns of investors. I believe that Toyota, will be able to use its large brand and strong financials to make up ground in global (EV) markets and seriously compete with the current leaders. Despite my clear belief that Toyota will do well in the future, based on current valuations, I see TM as a hold given that I estimate an annual return of 6% over the next five years.