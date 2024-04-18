Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 10:51 AM ETOhmyhome Limited (OMH) Stock
Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rhonda Wong - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening for investors coming across the globe. Let us have around 30 more seconds for the rest of the participant to dial in. After which we'll start the presentation proper. Thank you, everyone for joining this call.

All right. Thank you, everyone for joining to this call. So this is Ohmyhome Limited’s Financial Year 2023 Results as well as Financial Year 2004 Outlook. Our stock ticker symbol is OMH and we are listed on NASDAQ.

Together with me, we have Rhonda Wong, who is the CEO, and I myself, am Leo [ph] the Head of Investor Relations of Ohmyhome. Before we start, we have some important notices and disclaimer, which will be presented in the next slides. So in this presentation, there are forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events, part of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. If used the words believe, may, will, estimates, continue, anticipate, intend, expect and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements are likely to address our growth strategy, financial results and product and development programs. You must carefully consider any such statements or should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements.

These factors may include inaccurate assumptions are brought in a variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. So no forward-looking

