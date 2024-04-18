Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General: Headwinds Remain

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dollar General may benefit from the recent bankruptcy of 99 Cents Only stores, and the stock is up over 40% from its late October lows.
  • However, headwinds remain for low end retailers and there has been insider selling in April in the shares.
  • The company did see an impressive increase in free cash flow in FY2023 despite rising interest expense on its debt.
  • What lies ahead for the company in 2024? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer I

jetcityimage

Today, we put retailer Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in the spotlight. The company should marginally benefit from the recent bankruptcy of 99 Cents Only which put 371 stores in liquidation and which Dollar General overlaps with nicely. The stock has

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.42K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News