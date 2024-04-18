Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The month of April has not been kind to Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER), a developer of technology and related solutions for media and other platforms through broadband. XPER entered April on an uptrend which lasted months following the low last November, but the stock has broken down in recent days, and it looks to be going back to the November low. Why will be covered next.

The uptrend comes to an end

A past article from two years ago or April 2022 rated XPER a hold. However, a lot has happened since then, and none more so than XPER's decision to reorganize itself into two separate entities in late 2022. XPER as it used to be known no longer exists for all intents and purposes with the company spinning off the product technology segment as XPER. The remaining IP licensing business is now known as Adeia Inc. (ADEA).

The new XPER began trading in October 2022 with the stock closing at $14.97 on its first day. However, that proved to be as good as it got, at least up to this point in XPER's admittedly short life as a new entity. The stock has yet to get above the high on its first trading day in the 18 months or so that have passed since the new XPER began trading on the NYSE.

The stock hit a new post-split low of $7.91 as recently as November 2023, the 52-week low, only to move higher in the following months. However, after steadily moving upwards by following an ascending trendline as shown in the chart below, the stock broke down below the trendline in the last couple of days.

The stock managed to get as high as $12.29 on February 29, 2024, following the move higher after the November 2023 low at $7.91. This November 2023 low of $7.91 was in turn preceded by a move downwards, starting with the August 2023 high of $13.62. It's therefore worth mentioning that if we assume the recent move upwards following the November 2023 low was a retracement of this move downwards, then the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of $13.62 to $7.91 is $12.27. This is within pennies of the 2024 high and just mentioned $12.29.

XPER has retreated following the February and 2024 high of $12.29. The stock closed at $10.10 on April 15, 2024, which means XPER has lost 8.4% YTD. It also means the stock closed within a penny of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned move from the August 2023 high of $13.62 to the November 2023 low of $7.91, which is $10.09. If there is no bounce at this point, the next possible support level could be at $9.26. This would require another 8-9% drop in the stock price. If that fails, then the stock is likely going for a retest of the November 2023 or 52-week low at $7.91.

Why XPER deserves a look

XPER has struggled with the stock down for much of its life post-split, but there are still likely to be people interested in XPER for several reasons. For instance, XPER is rather appealing in terms of certain metrics at current levels. For instance, XPER has a book value of $387,135K with total assets of $673,635K and total liabilities of $286,500K. This translates to a book value of about $8.90 per share with the total number of shares outstanding at around 43.49M.

The stock goes for $10.10, giving XPER a market cap of $447.1M, which means XPER trades at slightly above book value with a price-to-book value of 1.13x. Some might find XPER close to booking value to be a good entry point for the stock. Other multiples are also similarly attractively priced. For example, XPER had sales of $521.33M on a TTM basis, which means XPER is valued at 0.86 times sales with a market cap of $447.1M. The median is close to three times sales.

On the other hand, there is a reason why XPER is assigned relatively low multiples by the market. XPER has lost quite a bit of money lately. A look at the balance sheet, for instance, shows cash and cash equivalents of $142.08M and $50M of long-term debt, but it also shows an accumulated deficit of $805,448K. In other words, XPER has lost more than it has made. If XPER is in the red, book value will be reduced as long as this is the case. A valuation close to book value is therefore not so out of place.

Why XPER is not in as bad a position as it appears to be

However, it's worth mentioning that recent losses are primarily the result of charges associated with the restructuring of the company. For instance, XPER recorded a goodwill impairment charge of as much as $604.6M in FY2022, which was the main reason why XPER ended with a GAAP net loss of $757.5M or $18.02 per share in FY2022 as shown in the table below. This found its way back to the balance sheet.

As mentioned earlier, XPER split itself in late 2022. As a result, YoY comparisons are difficult, which is why the non-GAAP numbers for FY2022 are omitted since it would be a case of comparing apples to oranges. In FY2023, XPER posted a much smaller GAAP loss of $136.6M or $3.18 per share. This can be attributed to much less charges. In terms of non-GAAP, XPER managed a small profit of $554K or $0.01 per share.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP number can be attributed to the latter excluding $1.62 of stock-based compensation expense, $1.34 of amortization of intangible assets, and $0.27 of transaction, separation, integration, and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.7M in FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except for margins, shares, and EPS) (GAAP) FY2023 FY2022 Revenue 521,334 502,260 3.80% Operating margin (24.87%) (149.21%) - Operating income (loss) (129,637) (749,432) - Net income (loss) attributable to the company (136,613) (757,484) - EPS (3.18) (18.02) - Weighted-average shares outstanding 43,012K 42,029K 2.34% (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA 34,672 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.65% Operating income (loss) 11,176 Net income (loss) attributable to the company 554 EPS 0.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding 49,633K Click to enlarge

Growth may be too slow for some

So XPER is better off than the balance sheet suggests at first sight. A bigger issue is arguably the fact that XPER may not be growing fast enough to convince new investors that betting on XPER is the way to go. FY2023 revenue only grew in the low single digits YoY on an apples-to-apples basis, which strips out the contributions from divested assets.

In the most recent report or Q4 FY2023, as shown below, revenue was up just 1.3%. The Consumer Electronics and Connected Car markets grew 16% and 17% YoY respectively, but this was offset by the Media Platform market shrinking by 34% YoY. The remaining Pay TV market was down 1%. Keep in mind the table below includes contributions from AutoSense/Imaging, which is set to be divested.

On a pro forma basis, Q4 FY2023 revenue was $122.6M, not that different from the $122.3M in Q1 FY2023. So XPER has some work to do when it comes to speeding up growth. The improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to fewer charges compared to a year ago when the split occurred.

(Unit: $1000, except for margins, shares, and EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 137,233 130,390 135,531 5.25% 1.26% Operating margin (21.72%) (23.81%) (120.67%) - - Operating income (loss) (29,803) (31,051) (299,073) - - Net income (loss) attributable to the company (24,792) (41,426) (297,030) - - EPS (0.57) (0.96) (7.06) - - Weighted-average shares outstanding 43,717K 43,316K 42,043K 0.93% 3.98% (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA 13,393 9,346 3,613 43.30% 270.69% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.76% 7.17% 2.67% 259bps 709bps Operating income (loss) 7,134 4,348 (4,674) 64.08% - Net income (loss) attributable to the company 5,779 (3,263) 3,709 - 55.81% EPS 0.11 (0.08) 0.08 - 37.50% Weighted-average shares outstanding 50,863K 43,316K 46,470K 17.42% 9.45% Click to enlarge

What to expect from XPER in FY2024

Furthermore, the outlook for FY2024 does not see much of an acceleration in growth. The outlook sees FY2024 revenue of $500-530M, which means the top line is expected to remain on the flattish side. On a pro forma basis, which reduces FY2023 revenue to $492.4M, FY2024 revenue is expected to grow by just 4.59% YoY at the midpoint. The bottom line looks better with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12-14% in FY2024, up from 6.7% in FY2023, although this improvement is mostly the result of a reduced impact stemming from the 2022 split.

FY2024 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $500-530M $521.3M (1.21%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.0-14.0% 6.65% Click to enlarge

Still, better margins are unlikely to be enough to prevent XPER from ending up with another GAAP loss by the end of FY2024. Based on the outlook from XPER, FY2024 GAAP net loss per share is estimated to be around $1.25, a sizable loss, but also much better than the loss of $3.18 in FY2023. The earliest XPER can get out of the red is probably FY2026, or two years from now, if we extrapolate recent progress into the future.

There is not much to see right now, but it's worth mentioning that XPER is working on taking growth to another level. From the Q4 FY2023 earnings call:

"Going forward, we are focused on three growth solutions where we see strong potential and differentiation. These are connected TV advertising, where we offer our TiVo operating system to power smart TVs and monetize ad-supported viewing, in-cabin entertainment, where DTS AutoStage combines broadcast radio, internet metadata, and video to enhance the automotive experience and drive long-term monetization, and TiVo video-over-broadband, where we offer an industry-leading content first streaming platform for our customers, IPTV linear video households as well as broadband-only households. Each of these markets is growing rapidly and is expected to roughly double over the next 5 years. We continue to strengthen our position in each market and are increasingly well positioned to grow our revenue as these markets expand."

Still, while these initiatives have a chance to work, none of it will happen in the short term. XPER may start to look better a year from now, but people should get used to slow growth for now.

Investor takeaways

XPER might actually be a good buy at this point, provided one can stick with the investment for at least three years or more and one has the means to ride out potential setbacks in the short term, like a drop in the stock price. By then XPER should have gone through the charges coming in the wake of the 2022 split. The bottom line should be pretty much free of the residual impact that has affected the income statement and the balance sheet after the company separated itself. Growth will be better, assuming the current initiatives work as advertised.

While it is arguably justified, XPER also comes at relatively low valuations. The stock can be had for close to book value. XPER still has well-known brands like TiVo that have been around for many years and which still command a loyal following as there are people out there who really like using it. If everything goes according to plan and XPER succeeds with its various growth initiatives, long XPER could pay off given enough time.

However, it will take time for a turnaround and growth to accelerate. XPER is not a stock likely to yield immediate gratification. The FY2024 outlook sees revenue growing in the low single digits and that's after subtracting assets to be divested. XPER is also likely to post another major loss, although a smaller one compared to last year. Anyone who decides to invest in XPER will need to be patient as an immediate payoff is not in the offering.

In addition, the charts suggest the stock is heading lower in the short term after breaking below the trendline in recent days. The stock closed above a potential support level at $10.09, but it did fall below it on an intraday basis, which may herald further downside ahead. If we assume support will not hold, the stock could lose at least another 8% and possibly more if support remains absent.

I am neutral on XPER due to the high probability the stock is going lower. XPER is worth keeping an eye on, but there is likely to be a better entry point down the road for XPER. XPER needs time for its growth initiatives to bear fruit, but also to absorb the cost of the 2022 restructuring. All this suggests it is better to wait before getting in. Those with a longer view can consider getting in, provided they are okay with the risk of the value of the stock falling below the purchase price.