MetLife (NYSE:MET) is a leader in employee benefits, insurance, and annuities. While the name is well-recognized, the stock has seen very little change over the past decade.

The natural question is if this stock has slipped under the radar of a gradually improving business or there's a good reason for this, and so it was worth a look. Ultimately, I'm on the side that it's mostly-sideways movement is justified, and I think similar prospects make it a Hold.

Financial History

Over the past decade, MetLife has modestly shrunk, instead of growing.

There was a steep decline in revenue starting in 2015. What was the cause of this? In their 2015 Form 10K, management indicated:

Overall sales declined from 2014 levels; however, sales experience was positive across various products within our regions for the year ended December 31, 2015 as compared to 2014...For our Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits segment, 2015 sales were slightly higher, as improved sales of voluntary products were largely offset by lower sales of our core group products as a result of increased competition. Despite the decline in funding ratios for defined benefit pension plans of S&P 500 companies, we experienced an increase in sales of pension risk transfers. However, more competitive pricing in the market drove a decrease in structured settlement annuity sales. Total sales for our Latin America segment decreased primarily due to the impact of a large contract in Mexico in 2014.

After this, the company spent most of the decade essentially flat. What was the impact to earnings, however?

The result appears to be a bit better, that is, until 2023. This was its lowest year of net income, so what caused that?

Revenue declined, largely due to a reduction in premiums and greater net investment losses, while expenses were higher.

Similarly, concerning is that tangible book value in general declined across the decade, while insurance liabilities increased. Most of this is due to a decline in the value of their fixed-maturity assets, driven by rate hikes (see 2022 Balance Sheet, pg. 150).

Business Model

Now let's observe the current business. MetLife reports its results in six segments: Group Benefits, RIS, Asia, Latin America, EMEA, and MetLife Holdings.

Group Benefits

This refers to employee benefits in the U.S. They enjoy a large position in the U.S. market and provide the following products.

RIS

Retirement and Income Solutions is their other major segment in U.S. operations. These primarily include stable-value investment products, annuities, and similar tools to provide customers with income or consistent returns in retirement.

Asia, Latin America, EMEA

These international segments provide similar products and services as GB and RIS. According to the company, the countries most represented in these segments include Japan, Mexico, Chile, the UK, France, and countries by the Persian Gulf (2023 Form 10K, pg. 9).

MetLife Holdings

This segment consists of products and services that they no longer market actively and have a diminishing presence in the business.

Balance Sheet

The company has, for the most part, a healthy balance sheet. Its cash and investment portfolio are sufficient to insurance liabilities and long-term debt.

Most of those investments are in investment-grade, fixed maturity securities.

Seen above, these are spread across investment-grade corporate issues, Treasuries, municipals, foreign bonds, and pass-through securities.

The next significant piece comes from mortgage loans on its book.

A Look to the Future

Before doing a valuation, we need to think about the factors that will influence the long-term returns of this business, such as interest rates, the competitive environment, and global opportunities.

Interest Rates and Investment Income

With much of their portfolio being invested in fixed-maturity securities, I expect MetLife will benefit from their higher yields. The company provide hints of this during FY 2023 results.

Yet, I don't believe further hikes or cuts will be a major concern. The company provided the following guidance on how various aspects of earnings are affected by rates with these scenarios.

Above, they show projections for movements in SOFR, 10Y Treasury, and 30Y Treasury rates. Below are their projections for impacts to earnings in those two scenarios.

The upper half is in the event of declines, while the lower table is for rises. This indicates that earnings would benefit. Considering what they have been historically, this is only a marginal impact at best. I believe future returns will be more impacted by what MetLife is unto itself.

Competitive Space

What started the trend of shrinking/flat results over the past decade was competitive pricing depriving it of business. Nothing in the past decade seemed to get MetLife back on track. While I did hear some talk in Q4 earnings about a generally strong position and margin improvements, I didn't hear anything particularly incisive to indicate how they will be more competitive.

I suspect it's because this is a pretty tight market, where employers who are willing to give extensive benefits are probably hesitant to mix them up and switch back-and-forth like individuals might do for better prices each year on car insurance, unless the change becomes very attractive.

US Annuity Market Share (iii.org)

For example, we consider the strength of their annuity products, they do lead the U.S. market, and at 12% they would need a key advantage to capture business from the remaining 53% of the market that we see on that chart. As simple as annuities are, I don't see what that advantage could be. We have to remember that pricing competition wasn't just an issue in the U.S. but one they mentioned in other countries as well.

Moreover, if my time working 401Ks at Fidelity showed me anything, annuities are usually only something people seek after maximizing their options with their 401Ks, 403Bs, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. These are not products that I see having primary appeal, which means the need for a clear, competitive edge is even more necessary.

Global Expansion

Could MetLife expand more globally? I'm sure there's some room for that, but is there enough that we could happily ride that wave as long-term investors? I doubt it, and I think that requires us to think of what these types of products fundamentally are: Substitutions for a welfare state.

Consider the international countries where they are concentrated. These are mainly ones where the standard of living is high enough that companies could begin to offer perks beyond basic salaries, such as insurance and annuities, but where the government hasn't already gone and done that itself. Much of Europe, while highly developed, has government-funded healthcare and retirement benefits.

While Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East can continue to improve economically, it's a separate question of whether this will create new business opportunities for MetLife. Who is to say their governments wouldn't just provide more of those benefits themselves when that time comes?

Valuation

I will perform a valuation by taking the TBV per share and adding to it the discounted value of future EPS for the next decade. I will make the following assumptions:

$5.50 as baseline EPS

0% growth of EPS

$5.50 is the average diluted EPS for the last five years. 0% growth is assumed for the reasons I elaborated up to this point: lack of growth the past decade, the competitive barriers, their large size, and the lack of obvious global opportunities.

Author's calculation

Seen above, this estimates a fair value to be about $61. With shares currently trading around $68, they are perhaps still fairly valued but not trading at an attractive discount.

Calculation

MetLife is not a bad business, but the stock currently suffers from its lack of growth opportunities or more value on its balance sheet. On that note, as Q1 earnings approach, this will be something for long-term investors to observe. Is there a growth narrative? Does the balance sheet show improvement to increase TBV?

While I don't think this is a business that is going to zero, it's still a Hold for me until the numbers are better or the price is better.