Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.76K Followers

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). (OTCQX:HCHDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Søren Tulstrup - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Shaulis - Chief Commercial Officer and U.S. President
Hitto Kaufmann - Chief Scientific Officer
Evan Ballantyne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Uhde - SEB
Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright
Alexander Krämer - ABG
Johan Unnerus - Red Eye

Operator

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma Interim Report for Q1 2024. Today's call is being recorded. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Speakers, please begin.

Søren Tulstrup

Thank you operator. Good afternoon, good morning and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma Conference call to review first quarter results for 2024. I'm Søren Tulstrup, CEO of Hansa Biopharma. Joining me today is our Chief Commercial Officer and U.S. President, Matt Shaulis; our Chief Scientific Officer, Hitto Kaufmann. I’m also delighted to welcome Evan Ballantyne as our new Chief Financial Officer. With Evans, deep international experience and successful track record as a CFO at public and private life science companies I am confident that Evan will be a strong addition to our team and will help drive our financial strategy, deliver on key strategic priorities, and help us build shareholder value.

Hansa's head of investor relations, Klaus Sindahl, is also with us. Today, we'll discuss the progress we made during the first quarter of 2024 and review our near-term milestones. Presentations should take roughly 15 to 20 minutes, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.

Now, please turn to slide two. Please allow me to draw your attention to the fact that we will be making forward-looking statements during this presentation, and you

Recommended For You

About HNSBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HNSBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News