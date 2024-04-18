photoschmidt

Introduction

Donald Trump, love him or hate him, the man has an incredible following. In some ways, he's bigger than life; it's hard to imagine anyone who was quite as controversial with such a reach as Donald Trump over the past decade. Despite starting in real estate, Donald Trump quickly realized the power of a personal brand, and his controversial style earned him a following, allowing him to launch a plethora of consumer-oriented ventures.

It seems to me that he revels in the controversy because he knows that the side that is on his side is likely to support his other business ventures. That is to say, controversy can be great for businesses. Still, while controversy may work for selling T-shirts and Hats, social media is an entirely different beast, one that I believe will lead to major losses for anyone invested in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT).

In this article, I will expand on my bear thesis and detail why I believe that Trump Media and Tech is a Strong Sell.

A Flawed Business Model at the Most Fundamental Level

Later in the article, I'll dive into the financials a bit more, but at this juncture, I believe it's best to discuss and examine the fundamentals of the business model because that is where the critical failures of this endeavor are most apparent in my view. That and we frankly don't have much of a financial track record to analyze thus yet.

As investors, it's absolutely critical we understand the fundamentals of the business before investing; for some companies, this is an easy task (lemonade stands), and for others (conglomerates), it can be much more challenging and time-consuming.

Let's expand on this concept, starting with the example of a T-shirt business; due to the strength of your brand, you believe you can sell a T-shirt for $25. Let's say that every shirt sold costs ($10 to make, $3 in Fabric, $3 in Labor, and $4 to transport and other costs); your profit on each shirt works out to be $15. Logos and designs can be created for a few thousand dollars (on the high end), and few support roles are required to maintain ongoing operations. The business model's low costs and simplicity are precisely why so many social media personalities (such as Trump) sell branded merchandise; when done right, branded merchandise is a cash cow.

The Economics of Truth Social

Social Media is an entirely different beast from the T-shirt business; the economics are radically distinct. First, there are massive barriers to entry; it can be very costly to develop a social media website, which will require coders and an IT staff. Then, assuming you can pull that investment off, you'll need to hire people to control the spread of inappropriate content.

Once you've invested millions into building the platform and agreed to supply millions of dollars in compensation, you need to figure out how to keep an audience of readers engaged and active on the platform so that you can either advertise to or sell premium upgrades. After all, if the users aren't engaged and generating the content, the site becomes stale. More users, more content, more engagement: that is the magic flywheel.

As always, the challenge with social media is the extreme impact of network effects. A big clue is in the name: "social." People use these platforms to socialize with other people. The more controversial your brand is, the more that pool of people interested shrinks. So, despite the draw from some large right-wing commentators, it's unlikely that Truth Social can scale to the point where friends of friends will flock to the platform to connect; humans are creatures of habit, and we are reluctant to change.

Unable to attract moderates and the left, Truth Social is left with a small echo chamber of Trump supporters. After all, if a liberal or moderate wanted to engage with Trump voters at all, what would make Truth Social any better than X (the company formerly known as Twitter)? X has more users and more reach, but has more mainstream appeal.

Perhaps that is why Truth Social has generated such little interest on Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Trends.

Google Trends

The challenges with user growth and Trump's controversy paint an abysmal financial future. Controversy puts a lid on user growth and advertising partners. Few center-leaning, mainstream brands, besides My Pillow and the like, will risk being associated with his name.

Given those challenges, it's no wonder the business generated only $4Mn in sales in 2023.

SEC Filings

Looking forward, while it's possible, perhaps even likely, that revenue will jump in 2024 due to the election cycle, I believe that over the long term, this company will struggle to do more than $10-20Mn in sales a year (if it can even reach $10mn) due to a niche customer base and toxic brand for advertisers.

Forgot about turning an operating profit.

Troubling, Sky-High, Costs

Being a small business is not necessarily bad; a low-cost T-shirt business generating $1Mn in yearly sales can be a gem. Being small can have its advantages; you can be nimble and react quickly to emerging trends. Being small can be a strength. For Truth Social, it's the exact opposite, a major weakness.

SEC Filings SEC Filings

See, the problem with Trump Media and Tech is that they've managed to combine low sales with exorbitant expenses. Last year, the company generated just $4mn in revenue while at the same time paying over $1.7mn in compensation to just the executives and directors. With more than 40% of revenues being paid to executives, little cash is generated by the operating business to fund the business's maintenance and possible future growth.

Don't even get me started on the retention bonuses:

SEC Filings

In my view, it's clear that without capital coming in from investors, this business is not sustainable and is likely to burn cash at a rapid rate. As of now, the company has a net cash position of ~$226Mn.

A Quick Note

Politics can be exciting; it's polarizing; for many, it's part of their every day; they love it or love to hate it. But be warned, combining politics with investing can be dangerous. Those who despise oil missed out on a massive rally over the past couple of years, and those wary of big pharma missed out on the same in 2020. For many, ethics and morals play a big role in investing, and while this can lead to outperformance, it can also lead to drastic underperformance. In my view, business is business; it is best to keep politics on the sidelines and examine the merits. There is no such thing as a red or blue dollar; they are simply green.

Bear Thesis Risks

As always, there are risks that could break even the best investment thesis. While I am highly convinced that this company is headed down a downward trajectory, there are two main risks that could bust my thesis.

First, would be the return of "easy money". If the Federal Reserve moves to lower rates, that could support unprofitable businesses and other high-beta stocks. The second risk would be the chance of this stock catching fire as a "meme stock" similar to the GameStop Corp. (GME) fad a few years back, given the political exposure, I would expect there to be some trading volume tied to Trump's performance in the polls. As to the fundamentals, I see few levers for management to pull, which could ultimately lead to profitability, meaning any bump would likely be short-term in nature.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the astronomical valuation of Trump Media and Technology Group starkly contrasts its financial realities. Despite the "allure" of Donald Trump's personal brand and the fervent loyalty of his following, the numbers paint a clear picture of a company struggling to translate social media controversy into sustainable revenue and a real business model. With an astonishing valuation reaching into the billions, juxtaposed against a modest sales figure that barely scratches the surface of a few million dollars, the discrepancy is not just alarming, it's a clarion call for caution, a major warning for potential investors.

Social media platforms thrive on network effects and broad user engagement, and Trump Media and Tech's divisive nature significantly narrows its appeal and potential for growth. This, coupled with the scale of compensation for its executives-a move that further drains the already meager revenues-underscores a troubling business strategy.

As investors, it's essential to disentangle the allure of high-profile figures and brands from a company's underlying financial health. The market's excitement around Truth Social might have initially been fueled by the former president's controversial yet magnetic public persona. However, as the dust settles, the stark reality of its financial underperformance and speculative prospects cannot be ignored.

Thus, considering the extreme valuation, disproportionate to its actual financial performance, coupled with an array of fundamental business challenges, Trump Media and Technology Group presents a compelling case for a Strong Sell recommendation.