Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Doyle - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark McGivney - Chief Financial Officer
Martin South - Chief Executive Officer, Marsh
Dean Klisura - Chief Executive Officer, Guy Carpenter
Nick Studer - Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Wyman
Pat Tomlinson - Chief Executive Officer, Mercer

Conference Call Participants

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Greg Peters - Raymond James
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Yaron Kinar - Jefferies
Meyer Shields - KBW
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to Marsh McLennan's Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. First quarter 2024 financial results and supplemental information were issued earlier this morning. They are available on the company's website at marshmclennan.com.

Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a variety of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available on the Marsh McLennan website.

During the call today, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the schedule in today's earnings release. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn this over to John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan.

John Doyle

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter results reported earlier today. I'm John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan.

On the call with me is Mark

