ClearBridge International Value Strategy Q1 2024 Portfolio Manager Commentary

By Sean Bogda, CFA, Grace Su & Jean Yu, CFA

Strong Value Picks Keep Pace with Global Growth Rally

Market Overview

International markets generated positive returns in the first quarter driven by optimism over an economic soft landing, improving economic data, the prospect of rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe and structural economic and corporate reforms in Japan. The benchmark MSCI EAFE Index returned 5.79% for the quarter. Growth stocks outpaced value for the quarter with the MSCI EAFE Growth Index returning 7.03% versus the 4.48% return of the MSCI EAFE Value Index (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: MSCI Growth vs. Value Performance

Data as of March 31, 2024. Source: FactSet.

Gains were spurred by broadly positive economic data, particularly in manufacturing. Both European and U.S. manufacturing PMI entered expansionary territory, breaking a 16-month streak of contractions in the U.S., amid signs that inventory orders and better inventory management could turn into a growth tailwind, further bolstering their respective markets. Economic and manufacturing data in China continues to be lackluster but showed some signs of stabilization on positive export and travel data.

Global inflation continued to moderate, albeit at a slower than expected pace, causing central bankers to largely push back their expected magnitude and timing of rate cuts in 2024. By the end of the first quarter, the Federal Reserve had revised its 2024 rate hike projections to three quarter-basis-point cuts, while the market expects the European Central Bank to cut approximately 90 basis points, further bolstering a bullish outlook in the market.

Similar to the U.S., international markets were supported by enthusiasm over AI beneficiaries, though in a much smaller pool of stocks with limited exposure, benefiting a handful of semiconductor equipment stocks and helping to spur growth outperformance.

Japan was the best-performing market globally in the first quarter, benefiting from the Bank of Japan beginning its path to monetary policy normalization by ending yield curve control policies. Additionally, the annual pay negotiations with the country's largest trade union yielded a 5% increase in wages, the largest in 33 years, fueling optimism that Japan may see signs of inflation for the first time in three decades.

Quarterly Performance

Against this backdrop, the ClearBridge International Value Strategy performed in-line with its benchmark in the first quarter, as the combination of a better industrial production outlook and a delay in central bank rate cuts benefited our holdings in the financials and materials sectors and helped offset underperformance in our IT holdings.

Stock selection in the financials sector was the largest contributor to relative outperformance, as the prospect of a soft landing and higher-for-longer interest rates helped support a stable earnings scenario for banks globally. This included Spanish-domiciled bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), which generated strong performance due to net interest income tailwinds in its main geographies of Spain and Mexico. The company's fiscal 2024 guidance exceeded expectations and its capital position allows for considerable capital return to investors. Japanese banks also saw positive performance from the announced end of yield curve control; Mitsubishi Financial (MUFG) rose as improved loan spreads, better fee businesses and sustainable shareholder returns helped bolster the company's return on equity.

"Japan may potentially see signs of inflation for the first time in three decades."

The materials sector also contributed positively, primarily driven by Swiss building products company Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF). The company has transformed itself over the past several years, divesting areas within unprofitable markets and focusing its acquisition activity on the roofing materials industry in North America, helping increase profitability and cash generation. Holcim's strength helped offset softness in demand for industrial metals, which weighed on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF).

Stock selection in the IT sector was the greatest detractor from relative returns. International investors looking for exposure to generative AI have been largely funneled into a small cohort of semiconductor equipment companies such as ASML and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), which are not owned in the Strategy. We have elected to search for other alternatives, which weighed on overall performance due to the strong run-up in those companies' share prices.

However, we believe we have found alternative exposures to AI though holdings such as Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF). While the company has yet to participate in the rally due to its ongoing development of high-bandwidth memory chips for AI accelerators, we believe it is merely a matter of when, and not if, the stock will see significant appreciation. Additionally, we continue to find opportunities through companies responsible for the electrical equipment in data centers like Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) and new holding Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Several of our IT holdings experienced idiosyncratic headwinds during the period. For example, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) saw its share price move lower as it continues to work through its inventory correction and concerns grew that the Chinese government's encouragement for auto manufacturers to localize semiconductor management could eat into Infineon's market share. Japanese electronic component maker Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAY) also declined as it continues to wait for an upturn in its mainstay ceramic capacitor business after an extended Inventory digestion period.

From a regional standpoint, Europe and the U.K. benefited from the ending of inventory destocking and a rebound of industrial production, resulting in a positive cyclical sector contribution that helped lift regional markets. Our overweight allocation to emerging markets weighed on performance due to our negatively impacted Chinese holdings such as Travelsky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHY). Despite Travelsky seeing a dramatic rebound in travel volume, investor interest remained subdued and performance was further dented by unexpected cost overruns. However, we believe this was largely a case of poor communication and that Travelsky's growth prospects remain intact.

Portfolio Positioning

We added a new position in Ireland-based ICON (ICLR), in the health care sector, which is a leading contract research organization serving biopharmaceutical and life science customers. We believe the company is an industry leader and an exceptionally positioned clinical research organization with the capability to be a strong compounder in the portfolio due to steady revenue growth, margin expansion potential and financial leverage. While the market appears overly concerned with the near-term consequences of tighter financial conditions on biotech R&D spending, we believe that this underestimates the durability of the company's growth and the capabilities of its skilled management team.

We also added Nihon M&A Center (OTCPK:NHMAF), in the industrials sector, which is Japan's largest M&A advisory firm. With an aging population and many businesses having owners over the age of 70 with no clear successors, Nihon stands to capitalize on the significant opportunity for M&A within a growing Japanese market.

"We are increasingly spending time on defensive sectors to add diversification and cheap insurance to the portfolio."

We exited our position in Woodside Energy (WDS), in the energy sector, which is an Australian oil and gas producer with a large exposure to liquified natural gas. Although we continue to feel the cycle is in favor of higher energy prices, LNG supply is climbing as historical investments finally come to fruition to meet demand. As a result, we believe the more balanced market will cap the profitability of the company and elected to sell the position.

Outlook

Our analysis suggests the global economy has stabilized and is showing signs of renewed growth despite the current rate backdrop. A resumption of industrial production growth disproportionally benefits export-oriented regions including Europe and Asia. As a result, we believe these markets should begin to broaden out with more stocks participating in any further rallies. This could also catalyze a narrowing of the valuation disparity between the U.S. and the rest of the world and help shrink the historically wide valuation discount between value and growth stocks globally.

While the portfolio remains procyclical in nature, with overweights in energy, industrials and financials, we believe geopolitical uncertainty remains high and should not be discounted given significant conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with a host of important elections throughout the year. Hence, we are spending increasing time evaluating defensive sectors, such as consumer staples and health care, as ways to add more diversification and cheap insurance to the portfolio. Geographically, Japan remains a high priority and we are prepared to further increase exposure on pullbacks.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge International Value Strategy performed in-line with its MSCI EAFE benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across eight of the 11 sectors in which it was invested. The financials and industrials sectors were the main contributors, while the communication services and consumer staples sectors detracted.

On a relative basis, overall sector allocation effects positively contributed, while stock selection weighed on performance. Specifically, stock selection in the financials, materials, industrials and consumer staples sectors as well as an underweight allocation to the utilities sector benefited relative performance. Conversely, stock selection in the IT, consumer discretionary and health care sectors weighed on relative performance.

On a regional basis, stock selection in Europe Ex U.K. and the U.K. and an underweight to Asia Ex Japan benefited performance. Stock selection in Asia Ex Japan, an overweight to emerging markets and North America and underweight to Japan weighed on performance.

On an individual stock basis, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SAP, Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCPK:IDEXY) were the leading contributors to absolute returns during the quarter. The largest detractors were AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY), TravelSky Technology, Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK:JCYCF), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Murata Manufacturing.

During the quarter, in addition to the transactions mentioned above, the Strategy initiated new positions in Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Galderma (GALD) in the health care sector, United Utilities in the utilities sector and Teck Resources (TECK) in the materials sector. The Strategy exited positions in Vodafone (VOD) in the communication services sector, Bayer in the health care sector, Treasury Wine Estates (OTCPK:TSRYY) in the consumer staples sector and Jardine Cycle & Carriage in the industrials sector.

Sean Bogda, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Grace Su, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Jean Yu, CFA, PhD, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

