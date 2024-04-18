Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spreads In Control

Apr. 18, 2024 12:20 PM ETFALN, ANGL, EVA, CANOQ, FCF, MTB, SNV, TRMK, HPP, AAP, ENLC, LVS
Summary

  • In March, fallen angels outperformed the broad high yield market.
  • The majority of the outperformance can be attributed to tighter credit spreads.
  • Although bond yields remain elevated, and we expect to continue to see bouts of rate volatility, we generally expect long-term yields to be range bound over the next year or so.

Fallen angels outperformed broad high yield by 0.24% in March and 0.10% YTD, due in part, to tighter spreads. Q1 2024 saw two fallen angels and two rising stars.

In March, fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen

This article was written by

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

