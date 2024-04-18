SL Green Realty Stock: 3 Key Takeaways From First Quarter Earnings

PM Images

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) is one of the few REITs focused exclusively on a single geography. SLG invests in high rise buildings in Manhattan, primarily focusing on office space with additional retail and residential space. A comprehensive list of SLG assets and investments can be found in their most recent investor presentation, current as of December 2023. Four years after the pandemic began, office assets remain negatively impacted by secular trends such as work from home and a wave of upcoming refinancings. SLG has proven fortuitous and nimble, leveraging their balance sheet and competitive advantages to survive and, more recently, thrive. SLG is reemerging as a leader in real estate, outperforming the sector at large over the past twelve months.

SLG reported strong first quarter earnings, showcasing strength in their business and continued leadership in the office sector. Top line earnings were strong as management raised FFO guidance and reported strong net income. The business report was strong too, reporting positive momentum in portfolio leasing and investment activity.

Looking deeper at SLG’s earnings, there are trends that indicate the REIT is continuing to solidify its position as a leader in the office sector. Today, we will explore a recap of first quarter earnings and highlight three key takeaways, proving SLG’s management team has been handling a difficult office market effectively.

SL Green Realty First Quarter Earnings Recap

On April 17th, SLG reported first quarter earnings, providing updates across the business including leasing activity, investment updates, financing activities, and forward earnings guidance. Each category showcased SLG’s ability to navigate a challenging real estate market. While each category continues to improve independently, certain aspects are also indicative of continued challenges within the sector.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $215.4 million, or $3.07 per share, or $68.6 million, or $0.98 per share, inclusive of $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of non-cash fair value adjustments on a mark-to-market derivative.

Looking forward, SLG management increased 2024 FFO per share guidance to $7.35 to $7.65, an increase of nearly $1.50 per share. FFO per share guidance has taken the spotlight of SLG earnings, precipitating a rating upgrade to Outperform from BMO Capital Markets. Same store cash NOI decreased slightly year over year, however leasing activity remained strong.

Given the property type owned by SLG, management is active in terms of portfolio and asset management. During the quarter, SLG entered into a variety of acquisition and disposition contracts for interests in properties across Manhattan, including Palisades Premier Conference Center and 717 Fifth Avenue. Management’s efforts around asset management have been key and are paying off for shareholders.

Three Key Takeaways

SLG’s headline earnings don’t tell the whole story. Looking below the top line, we’ll note significant strength in areas of key importance, primarily debt refinancing and leasing activity. Here are three key takeaways from first quarter earnings:

Takeaway #1: Debt Refinancings Are Strong

Over the past two years, the increasing federal funds rate has reshaped the commercial real estate landscape. Specifically, commercial real estate debt has experienced a wave of troubling risk factors snowballing into a systemic issue. Over the past several months, we’ve published articles discussing the situation in greater depth, outlining the wave of refinancings over the next two years.

While the term “crisis” is probably too strong, there are around $1.2 trillion in commercial mortgages slated to mature over the next two years. A significant portion of these loans were originated during the low-interest rate era. Systemic changes to real estate over the past two years have created two primary issues for lenders and borrowers. First, asset values have declined, causing highly leveraged properties, such as Class A offices, to encounter issues surrounding loan to value ratios, or LTV, at refinancing. Second, elevated interest rates have caused interest expenses to increase, negatively impacting debt service coverage ratios and other metrics used to assess asset level performance.

Both factors are systemic, affecting the market broadly, however they highlight the importance of quality assets. These factors are driven primarily by increases in interest rates. However, performance at the asset level are key determinants of the denominator in both situations. The office sector has been hit the hardest by the debt crisis, as many buildings have experienced slowing leasing and reduced rents coming out of the pandemic. Declining performance at the asset level delivers a conundrum to lenders who have been forced to “extend and pretend”.

As part of first quarter earnings, SLG announced the completion of $2.1 billion in loan extensions and modifications, reaching nearly half of their $5 billion of identified existing debt. The largest piece of the refinancing bucket was the modification and extension of the mortgage on 280 Park Avenue. SLG extended the loan’s maturity to September 2026 and maintained the current interest rate of 1.78% over SOFR, which has been fixed at 5.91%.

Refinancing of commercial debt remains a key challenge across the sector as lenders and borrowers are forced to reconcile against peaking interest rates. As the Federal Reserve hints that rates are likely to remain higher for longer, management teams are forced to be proactive. SLG’s successful refinancings over the past three months are indicative of a proactive management team who is taking the ship through rough waters.

Takeaway #2: Leasing Activity Is Accelerating

During the first three months of the year, SLG signed 60 office leases totaling more than 630,000 square feet. The leasing activity represents an increase of nearly 30% over the same period from the prior year in terms of square footage. For reference, SLG signed 41 office leases covering 504,682 square feet in the first three months of 2022. Leasing across the office market remains slow and vacancy rates across the country remain well above historical averages.

Tenants continue to demand (and receive) increasing tenant improvement and free rent concessions to catalyze a transaction. Interestingly, SLG’s leasing accounts for over 10% of first quarter leasing in the Manhattan office market, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s estimates.

“The Manhattan office market recorded 5.0 million square feet (msf) of new leasing activity in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the total of one year ago by 2.8% and marking the first YOY quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2022.”

Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield notes that vacancies continue to rise across the office market. Overall vacancies rose to a historic high of 98.4 million square feet during the quarter. The overall vacancy rate reached 23.4%, marking an alarming 22.2% year over year increase, and nearly doubling the historical average of 12.7%.

Cushman & Wakefield

Difficult markets often favor experienced and knowledgeable management teams, such as SLG. By focusing entirely on a single geography, SLG has the expertise necessary to maintain leasing activity during times of stress. As vacancies mount, SLG has maintained leasing velocity, increasing their space leased in the first quarter by over 20% year over year. However, the additional velocity comes at a cost.

The signed leases were 5.5% lower than the final rents of the vacating tenants, indicating either rent concessions or declining market rent. In the case of Manhattan, the answer is likely both, as continually increasing supply continues to put negotiation power in the hands of tenants. Management provides some detail on leasing activity for a sample of these leases.

Thirty-two leases comprising 294,583 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $77.90 per rentable square foot, representing a 5.5% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

The signed rents at $77.90 per square foot are aligned with the market, slightly above the average rent for Manhattan of $73.18 and below the Class A average of $80.48, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Looking ahead to the full year, management is predicting positive leasing spreads, estimating 2.5% to 5.0% for the full year. The activity is encouraging given the difficulties of the office market over the past four years. However, management’s leasing activity has been unable to overcome the tide of increasing office vacancies, leading to our third key takeaway.

Takeaway #3: Occupancy Is Still Trailing Management’s Goal

A key focal point of SLG’s strategy has been realigning portfolio occupancy to historical levels. During the first quarter of 2023, Management provided a leasing update and announced a strategic goal for SLG. As of the first quarter of 2023, occupancy was 90.2%. While ahead of expectations at the time, SLG set a goal of reaching 92.4% occupancy by the end of 2023.

SLG 2023 Institutional Investor Report

Unfortunately, SLG was unable to meet this goal and ended the year at 90.1% portfolio occupancy. While an occupancy rate of over 90% is certainly strong when compared to a market vacancy rate of nearly 25%, it falls short of management’s lofty goal.

In the first quarter earnings report, management provided a similar update. Occupancy declined to 89.2%, but management expects occupancy to improve to 91.5% by year end. Note that both metrics are around 100 basis points below their estimates from a year prior. The deterioration of the office market continues to weigh on SLG, but management is outperforming the market significantly. SLG’s aggressive leasing activity is shoring up the holes left by vacating tenants. While SLG cannot single-handedly change the office market, the firm’s investment in quality real estate has fared better than the market at large.

Investor Takeaway

SLG continues to operate impressively in a challenging segment of the real estate market. Fundamentals in the New York metropolitan area such as job growth and leasing activity remain strong, but the office sector at large remains suppressed as vacancy climbs. The downside has been unavoidable, but SLG has fared better than certain competitors. Following the pandemic, SLG’s executive team introduced a variety of initiatives and strategic changes aimed at delivering shareholder value outside of their core business model.

For example, following the pandemic, SLG’s management team initiated a large share repurchase program. From 2017 to 2022, SLG reduced common shares outstanding from 103.4 million to 69.1 million outstanding. SLG is not a particularly acquisitive REIT given their limited geography of focus. As a result, the outstanding share count has not increased over the past several years. The reduction in shares outstanding provides significant relief from the cash flow burden of SLG’s monthly dividend.

SLG 2023 Institutional Investor Report

Management has also reduced the dividend significantly following the pandemic. While certainly a sticking point for certain shareholders, the reduction has helped SLG shore up liquidity, support the share repurchase program, and reduce leverage. The reduction in the dividend was a necessary evil as SLG continues to move through one of the most difficult office markets in history. The buyback program has delivered significant value for SLG shareholders, especially while shares traded at a deep discount to net asset value or NAV.

Another highlight of SLG’s transformative and proactive mindset is their proposed partnership with Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Observing the slowdown of office demand, SLG has been creative with opportunities to repurpose underperforming office assets. One such solution that has been proposed is a casino project located near Times Square.

NYC has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to level up Times Square with a world-class gaming and entertainment destination — protecting the world’s economic engine and cultural capital… Caesars Entertainment, SL Green and Roc Nation have teamed up to deliver Caesars Palace Times Square, a world-class experience with benefits for all Times Square stakeholders.

While the project certainly sounds bizarre, the proposed economic benefits are compelling, especially during a time when New York City needs additional drivers of tax revenue. Some highlights of the project’s economic impact study are below.

A Better Times Square

During the first quarter, SLG also announced fundraising for a $1 billion commercial real estate debt fund. SLG’s management commented that there are significant price discrepancies emerging across the lending segment. As banks are restricted by the factors affecting commercial real estate as a whole, a specialist such as SLG can apply expertise to uncover mispriced opportunities. The objective of the fund is to “capitalize on current capital markets dislocations through the discounted acquisition of existing debt investments and the origination of new, high-yielding debt instruments.”

With various initiatives designed to deliver value during a difficult time, SLG has been a winner over the past twelve months, rebounding significantly from lows following the pandemic. SLG has outperformed the sector at large as well as direct competitor, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

Data by YCharts

First quarter earnings point towards a proactive management team who is moving through a difficult time period. Our three key takeaways earn SLG a “Buy” rating as management continues to outperform the sector and improve fundamentals within the portfolio.