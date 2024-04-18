Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eaton Vance's ETY Is The Cream Of The Option-Income CEF Crop

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Don't believe all the negativity surrounding the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income CEF.
  • As a CEF that writes S&P 500 index options against roughly 50% of its $2.1 billion market cap, you can't expect it to outperform in a ramp-up bull market.
  • But as I've said over and over again, once we start getting some volatility in the markets in which no clear trend is established, option-income funds can start to outperform.
  • And year-to-date, no fund has been outperforming its S&P 500 benchmark like ETY, up a solid +8.9% vs. the S&P 500 up +5.7% and the Nasdaq-100 up +4.2%.
  • You want another reason to own ETY now that its market price has dropped -4.5% from a week ago? April will be its first ex-div month in which ETY pays its 22.3% higher distribution, which means a very generous 9.3% current market yield.

Moving Up

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I did a quick ratings search from contributors on Seeking Alpha on the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY), $12.85 closing market price, and just about everyone over the

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
12.27K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETY, SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ETY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News