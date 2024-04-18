Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KeyCorp (KEY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Mauney – Director-Investor Relations
Chris Gorman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Clark Khayat – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Usdin – Jefferies
John Pancari – Evercore
Scott Siefers – Piper Sandler
Manan Gosalia – Morgan Stanley
Ebrahim Poonawala – Bank of America
Mike Mayo – Wells Fargo Securities
Gerard Cassidy – RBC Capital Markets
Peter Winter – D.A. Davidson
Janet Lee – JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you, everyone, for standing by. Welcome to the 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Mauney, KeyCorp’s Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Mauney

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to thank you for joining KeyCorp’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I’m here with Chris Gorman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Clark Khayat, our Chief Financial Officer.

As usual, we will reference our earnings presentation slides, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the key.com website. In the back of the presentation, you will find our statement on forward-looking disclosures and certain financial measures, including non-GAAP measures. This covers our earnings materials as well as remarks made on this morning’s call. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements and those statements speak only as of today, April 18, 2024, and will not be updated.

With that, I will turn it over to Chris.

Chris Gorman

Thank you, Brian. I’m on Slide 2. This morning, we reported earnings of $183 million or $0.20 per share which incorporates $0.02 per share impact from an additional FDIC special

