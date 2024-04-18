Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 12:19 PM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Stock
Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Tanal - VP of IR
Gail Boudreaux - President and CEO
Mark Kaye - CFO
Peter Haytaian - President, Carelon
Felicia Norwood - President, Government Health Benefits Business

Conference Call Participants

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein
AJ Rice - UBS
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
Dave Windley - Jefferies
Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Andrew Mok - Barclays
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Scott Fidel - Stephens
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Ann Hynes - Mizuho
Gary Taylor - TD Cowen
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Elevance Health First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session where participants are encouraged to present a single question. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the company's management. Please go ahead.

Steve Tanal

Good morning, and welcome to Elevance Health's first quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Steve Tanal, Vice President of Investor Relations. And with us this morning on the earnings call are Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO; Mark Kaye, our CFO; Peter Haytaian, President of Carelon; Morgan Kendrick, President of our Commercial Health Benefits Business; and Felicia Norwood, President of our Government Health Benefits Business. Gail will begin the call with a brief discussion of the quarter, recent progress against our strategic initiatives, and our updated outlook for the year. Mark will then discuss our financial results and outlook in greater detail. After our prepared remarks, the team will be available for Q&A.

