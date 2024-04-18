PonyWang

Silvaco Is Growing, But Performance Is Uneven

Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1/A registration statement.

Silvaco provides electronic design automation [EDA] software and related solutions for semiconductor and photonics research and development functions.

While the firm is producing top-line growth, operating results have been uneven.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

What Does Silvaco Do?

Santa Clara, California-based Silvaco Group, Inc. was founded to develop solutions that assist chipmakers in maximizing their product performance across a range of aspects.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Babak Taheri, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Integrated Biosensing Technologies, a consulting and advisory company.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

EDA solutions

TCAD - Technology Computer-Aided Design

SIP - System In Package.

As of December 31, 2023, Silvaco has booked fair market value investment of $4,000 from investors, including SMIK Trust and Iliya Pesic.

The firm pursues customers from among OEMs, ODMs, and semiconductor manufacturers across an array of markets including power devices, display, memory, automotive, HPC, Internet of Things ("IoT"), and 5G/6G wireless markets.

Management says its TCAD solutions are in use by:

"3 of the 10 largest semiconductor companies by revenue in 2023, by 8 of the 10 largest flat panel display companies by revenue in 2023, and by 4 of the 10 leading power semiconductor devices companies in 2023."

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 23.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 22.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SVCO’s most recent calculation was 19% as of December 31, 2023, so the firm needs improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 17% Operating Margin 2% Total 19% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

What Is Silvaco’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for electronic design automation [EDA] software was an estimated $11.1 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to exceed $22 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast reasonably strong CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ability of EDA software to reduce design costs and manual errors, and the demand for AI and ML technologies in such tools to address design issues more quickly and correctly.

Also, the chart below shows the recent historical and projected future growth outlook for the U.S. EDA software market through 2030:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Synopsys

Coventor

Cadence Design Systems

Siemens EDA

Ansys

Arm Limited

CEVA.

Silvaco Group, Inc. Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating margin

Variable cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 54,246,000 16.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 46,474,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 44,892,000 19.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 37,587,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 82.76% 2.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 80.88% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,134,000 2.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (1,873,000) -4.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (316,000) -0.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (3,928,000) -8.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,180,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (2,097,000) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Silvaco had $4.4 million in cash and $31.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $841,000.

Silvaco Group, Inc.’s IPO Details

Silvaco intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm will be a "smaller reporting company" and an "emerging growth company" immediately post-IPO.

This means that management will have the option to disclose substantially less financial information to shareholders. Such company stocks have frequently performed poorly recently.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, selling and marketing activities, research and product development, general and administrative matters, the repayment of outstanding debt, and capital expenditures. We also may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any specific acquisitions at this time. Additionally, we intend to use a portion of the offering proceeds to repay the 2022 Credit Line, from which we have drawn $2.0 million as of December 31, 2023, payable to Ms. Ngai-Pesic, our controlling stockholder and the chair of our board of directors, and any amount drawn under the East West Bank Loan... (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company is subject to various legal proceedings, one of which is seeking $20 million in damages. Another action was filed against the company for $703 million by Aldani AG but was dismissed on all counts. Aldani has filed a notice of appeal.

The listed book runners of the IPO are Jefferies, TD Cowen, B. Riley Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Rosenblatt.

Silvaco Has Shown Uneven Performance

SVCO is seeking public capital market funding for its general growth initiatives and to pay off debt.

The company’s financials have generated increasing top-line revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, variable operating margin and fluctuating cash flow from operations in recent periods.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $841,000.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 0.6x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and will retain any future earnings to support its operational requirements and growth plans.

SVCO’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been mediocre, with little operating profit against moderate revenue growth.

The market opportunity for EDA software is large and expected to grow at a high single-digit rate of growth in the coming years as the demand for more efficient semiconductor solutions continues unabated.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include a significant portion of its revenue comes from sources outside the United States and which are subject to changing international rules, including a meaningful amount of business from companies in China.

When we learn more details about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.