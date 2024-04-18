Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 12:58 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.76K Followers

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 18, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Weston Tucker - Head of Shareholder Relations
Steve Schwarzman - Chairman and CEO
Jon Gray - President and Chief Operating Officer
Michael Chae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI
Crispin Love - Piper Sandler
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Ben Budish - Barclays
Steve Chubak - Wolfe Research
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Bill Katz - TD Cowen
Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Blackstone First Quarter 2024 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Weston Tucker, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.

Weston Tucker

Thanks, Katie, and good morning, and welcome to Blackstone's first quarter conference call. Joining today are Steve Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO; Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press and slide presentation, which are available on our Web site. We expect to filed our 10-Q report in a few weeks. I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward looking-statements, which are uncertain and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For discussion of some of the factors that could affect results, please see the risk factors section of our 10-K. We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP measures and you'll find reconciliations in the press release on the shareholders page of our Web site. Also note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer

