Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caribou Biosciences: 2 Clinical Data Updates In 2024 Could Bring Value

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Caribou Biosciences, Inc. is expected to produce results from phase 1 ANTLER study, using CB-010 for the treatment of 2nd-line large B-cell lymphoma patients, at medical meeting Q2 of 2024.
  • Initial dose escalation data from the phase 1 ANTLER study indicated that CB-010 was able to generate a 90% objective response rate for patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL.
  • Clearance was given by the FDA to initiate a phase 1 study using CB-010 for patients with lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus; Trial initiation expected by the end of 2024.
  • Initial dose-escalation data from the phase 1 CaMMouflage study, using CB-011 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients by end of 2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Biotech Analysis Central. Learn More »

Woman examining laboratory samples

Solskin

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is gearing up to present initial dose expansion data from its ongoing phase 1 ANTLER study. This particular early-stage study uses CB-010 for the treatment of patients with 2nd-line relapsed or refractory large B

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.32K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRBU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRBU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRBU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News