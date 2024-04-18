Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Steel: Staying Positive

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • President Biden claims that U.S. Steel will remain American-owned, denting U.S. Steel's exit strategy.
  • U.S. Steel's shareholders have approved Nippon's takeover bid, but headwinds from the public sector and civil society have emerged.
  • Despite the growing uncertainty, we think enough local bidders exist for U.S. Steel to secure a premium-on-market price sale.
  • Key metrics suggest U.S. Steel stock is undervalued on a standalone basis, adding a floor to a failed takeover.
  • We maintain our Buy rating.
Worker pouring molten metal from flask in foundry workshop

Monty Rakusen

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is in the news again after President Joe Biden stated the firm would remain "American owned," promising that a foreign sale will not be allowed for as long as he's in power.

We covered U.S. Steel

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.73K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Excess returns stem from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the importance of luck!Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About X Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on X

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
X
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News