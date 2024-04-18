Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ANTA Sports: Accelerated Performance In 2023

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ANTA Sports Products has risen by 6.7% YTD supported by a pickup in the Shanghai Composite. Its latest earnings release indicates the likelihood of a further upside.
  • Accelerated revenue and earnings growth in 2023, with both the ANTA brand and FILA performing well, bodes well for this year too.
  • But ongoing uncertainty about China's economy and weak consumer demand are cautionary. They could keep the stock from rising in the near term, though it's still a good long-term buy.
Mannequin at sports store

webphotographeer

Along with a revival in China’s stock markets, the sportswear retailer ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY) (OTCPK:ANPDF) has also inched up year-to-date [YTD], with a 6.7% price increase. The company’s fundamentals further support an increase, with its full-year 2023

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.1K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ANPDY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANPDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANPDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANPDF
--
ANPDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News