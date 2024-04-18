webphotographeer

Along with a revival in China’s stock markets, the sportswear retailer ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY) (OTCPK:ANPDF) has also inched up year-to-date [YTD], with a 6.7% price increase. The company’s fundamentals further support an increase, with its full-year 2023 results released yesterday reflecting improved revenue growth and strong margins.

Price Returns, ANTA Sports and Shanghai Composite Index, YTD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, whether they materialise into a higher stock price remains to be seen, keeping China’s economy in mind. The country’s post-COVID-19 recovery isn’t quite playing out as hoped, and the latest incoming data on the market's performance from companies is cautionary.

Here I assess how the balance of these two opposing trends plays out to determine what’s next for ANTA Sports' stock.

Accelerated revenues and earnings growth

The company’s 2023 figures are robust. Revenue grew by 16.2%, accelerating from the 14.2% increase seen in the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) and also the full year 2022 figure of 8.8%. While an improvement from the year before was expected as demand was softer during COVID-19 restrictions in 2022, the speeding up from H1 2023 is notable.

Both the ANTA brand and FILA continue to grow at a fast clip (see table below), accelerating compared with H1 2023 when they grew by 6.1% and 13.5% respectively. ANTA did cool off from the 15% revenue growth in 2022, likely due to a strong base effect from last year, but FILA actually saw a turnaround. It had shrunk by 1.4% in 2022. All other brands also showed robust growth.

Revenue Breakdown By Segment, 2023 (Source: ANTA Sports Products)

Operating Margin By Segment, 2023 (Source: ANTA Sports Products)

The operating margin softened slightly to 24.6% in 2023 (see table above) from 25.7% in H1 2023. But it is still a 3.7 percentage point increase from the margin of 20.9%, showing that the company’s efforts to restrain expenses “in all possible areas” have paid off. The expenses may have also been kept in check due to the ongoing producer price deflation in China.

Compared to the operating margin, the net margin excluding the impact of the company’s joint venture with the Finnish Amer Sports (for income attributable to shareholders), improved from both H1 2023 and 2022. It came in at 17.6%, up from 16% in H1 2023 and 14.1% in 2022, driven by a 2.4x jump in interest income. Even including Amer Sports’ effect, the margin rose to 16.4% compared to 16% in H1 2023 and 14.1% in 2022.

Outlook and market multiples

To assess what's next for ANTA Sports, the following assumptions are made:

- Revenue growth is expected to stay constant at 16.2% the same as in 2023

- Net income margin is also expected to stay constant. In addition, the company expects an accounting gain of RMB 1.6 billion due to the recent public listing of Amer Sports on the New York Stock Exchange. Adding it to the net income estimate, results in a margin of 18.6%.

The net income is estimated to be RMB 13.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion), a ~32% increase. This results in a forward P/E for 2024 of 15.6x. This is significantly lower than the stock’s ten-year median value of 26x and the 22.5x I had estimated the last I checked in October 2023.

Note that I also considered another net income estimate based on the analysts' estimates of 13.3% revenue growth in 2024, keeping all other assumptions unchanged. But it doesn't change either the net income in USD terms materially or the forward P/E ratio.

The trailing twelve months [TTM] GAAP P/E has also declined from 24.6x then to 20.5x now. It continues to trade at higher valuations compared with domestic peers like Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGY) at 12.7x and Xtep International Holdings (OTCPK:XTEPY) at 10x. But like the last time, the premium can be explained by ANTA Sports Products' superior financial performance.

Uncertain economy explains the muted price

Yet, despite all that’s going right for ANTA Sports, its price is puzzlingly muted. Since I last wrote, it’s essentially flat and is actually down by 20% over the past year.

While the economy’s growth at 5.3% in the first quarter (Q1 2024) has improved from 4.5% in Q1 2023, retail sales have become a bit sluggish. From an increase of 5.8% in Q1 2023, the growth has cooled off to 4.7%. The retail sales of consumer goods specifically, have seen a dramatic softening to 3.1%, down from 10.6% last year.

The latest data shows a reversal in the trend seen until recently, which I covered in my recent article on JD.com (JD). In effect, this indicates a lack of clarity on the ongoing recovery in China.

JD.com's sales have been sluggish, though, which is at least partly explained by the demand conditions. Luxury leader LVMH’s (OTCPK:LVMUY) latest revenue figures confirm a weak consumer economy in China, with a contraction in demand from Asia in Q1 2024.

What next?

I believe this ongoing uncertainty about China’s economy is keeping prospective ANTA Sports investors at bay. Considering the impact of sentiment on macros on the stock's performance, it’s a good idea to take a long-term perspective on it. It has yielded robust returns over the past decade. The 18.25% dividend yield on the 10-year cost for ANTA Sports’s foreign stock listing, ANPDF, is a particular highlight.

If the sentiment on China becomes more bullish, however, there's a good chance that ANTA's stock can start inching up. The latest financials are robust with accelerated growth in both sales and the bottom line, as well as improving margins.

The stock's prospects also look fine. The market multiples have improved since I last checked, and the TTM P/E is trading below the stock’s 10-year average. There’s no fundamental reason not to like the stock. But considering that concerns about the economy can keep it moving sideways in the near term at least, I'd take a long-term view on it. From that perspective, I’m retaining a Buy rating on ANTA Sports.

