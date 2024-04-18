Ungrim

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is a company developing space intelligence solutions capable of delivering high-frequency satellite imagery and real-time insights. Its solutions include the low-earth orbit satellite constellation and Spectra, a platform that allows customers to manage and monitor space-based data retrieved from the constellation.

All-time share performance has been disappointing so far, with BKSY trading at $1.24, losing over -88% of its value since SPAC completion in 2021 at a price of $11. The stock has also been trading sideways YTD, despite having reached a YTD-high of over $1.6 in February.

I rate BKSY a buy. My 1-year price target of $1.4 projects over 17% upside. Given the strong demand environment and recent major contract wins, BKSY appears undervalued.

Financial Reviews

ycharts

Fundamentals have been mixed overall. Revenue has continued to trend upwards despite choppy growth, with BKSY seeing a slowdown to 44% YoY growth in the most recent FY 2023 from 91% YoY the prior FY. In FY 2023, BKSY delivered a revenue of $94.5 million. What BKSY could do better is profitability. Net loss margin has narrowed since going public, but at -57% in FY 2023, it indicates that BKSY is still far away from breakeven point.

The weak profitability has been driving operating cash flow (OCF) losses over the years, effectively putting pressure on liquidity. Though OCF loss narrowed in FY 2023, it doesn’t change the fact that BKSY burned through over -$145 million of OCF over the last two years prior to FY 2023. Given the history of cash burn, BKSY has been relying on external financing to sustain its operations. Having raised $275 million in the SPAC transaction in 2021, BKSY continued to raise an additional $32 million from common stock issuance in FY 2023 to bolster liquidity. BKSY ended the FY with over $52 million of cash and short-term investments, over a third of that in 2021 upon the SPAC completion.

Catalyst

Demand environment appears very strong into FY 2024, with BKSY continuing to win more major contracts internationally and domestically, driving future revenue growth potential.

company presentation

Internationally, demand has been strong across various product lines, including in Gen-3 satellites, which is expected to launch this year. In addition to future revenue growth, I believe the recent deal wins will also bring two key strategic benefits for BKSY.

First of all, BKSY has successfully demonstrated the ability to land major international government contracts, which will boost its global reputation to help secure similar future deals. Secondly, as highlighted in the company’s 10K, BKSY’s satellite assets and its AI platform, Spectra, should continue seeing an increase in insight quality as they capture and process more information globally:

Our two strategic assets—our satellite constellation and our BlackSky Spectra platform—are mutually reinforcing: as we capture more information about the world’s most important strategic and economic assets and locations, our proprietary database expands and increases its utility, enabling us to better detect, understand, and predict changes that matter most to our customers. Our business has a natural and powerful “flywheel” effect: the more data we collect and analyze, the more valuable the insights we can deliver to our customers.

Source: 10-K.

company presentation

Furthermore, having won a $10 million Spectra Platform contract extension from IARPA, I would also anticipate a stronger domestic demand for Gen-3 capabilities post-launch. As per BKSY’s claim, Gen-3 should enable improved imaging resolution across different conditions. This value proposition, however, can only be validated only after the launch in 2024. As such, the successful launch here would indicate attractive future revenue growth potential.

Risk

Despite the promising progress, I believe there are some risk factors that could affect BKSY’s share performance.

10K (10K)

The first one would be the high revenue concentration within two individual customers, apart from the domestic federal government and its agencies. As per its 10-K, two customers made up 26% of BKSY’s revenue as of FY 2023.

As a company with new and capital-intensive technology such as proprietary satellite constellation, I would indeed expect BKSY to continue seeing this type of risk, since its revenue generation is dependent on major contract wins. Nonetheless, it also means that any contract termination could be highly costly to BKSY, since it will definitely negatively impact top-line growth and share performance.

Second of all, I believe government contracts could be subject to regulatory changes or geopolitical tensions. Today, 62% of BKSY's revenues come from the domestic government contracts. Moreover, the risk level is also higher today due to BKSY's international expansions.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for BKSY is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect BKSY to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $118 million, a 25% growth YoY, in line with the company’s high-end guidance. I assume a forward P/S to expand slightly to 2x, implying a share price appreciation to $1.6. In this scenario, I expect BKSY to see success in Gen-3 launch, which further drives discussions with more potential customers. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - BKSY to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $100 million, missing the low-end of its revenue guidance by about 8 million, growing at 5.8% YoY. I assign BKSY a forward P/S of 1.76x, where it is trading today, projecting a sideways price action into FY 2024.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $1.4 per share, projecting an over 17% 1-year gain from the current price of $1.2. I would rate the stock a buy. I believe that my projection is conservative. For instance, I assume a 10% increase in shares outstanding, implying a potential sizable capital raise despite BKSY’s target to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024. Furthermore, I also lowered my bear-case estimate by $8 million. All things considered, the 17% upside is still relatively attractive.

Conclusion

BKSY is a company benefiting from a secular growth opportunity in space-based intelligence, likely driven by growing demand in high-frequency imagery and real-time data-driven geospatial insights. I believe the demand environment has been solid, and will only continue to grow stronger after the Gen-3 launch. However, as with many companies building new and capital-intensive technology offerings with reliance on major contract wins, BKSY has relatively high revenue concentration. My conservative 1-year price target yields a projected 17% upside. I rate the stock a buy.