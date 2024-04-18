tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I award a Buy investment rating to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS] shares. My focus was on SK Telecom's fourth quarter financial performance and the potential narrowing of the valuation discount for listed Korean companies in my earlier write-up published on February 4, 2024.

In late-March this year, SK Telecom hosted the company's 40th Annual General Shareholder's Meeting. In tandem with its Annual General Meeting, the company published a CEO letter addressed to shareholders and its presentation slides for the event.

This update touches on the key takeaways from SKM's Annual General Meeting. I continue to be bullish on the growth outlook for its data center business and its shareholder-centric capital allocation approach, which explains why my Buy rating for SK Telecom stays unchanged.

Data Center Business Boasts Favorable Short Term And Long Term Prospects

I indicated in my early-February article that the outperformance of SKM's data center business was the key highlight of the company's 2023 results. As indicated in its FY 2023 earnings presentation slides, SK Telecom's top line derived from its data center business jumped by a substantial +30% to KRW202 billion last year.

Moving ahead, there is a good chance that SK Telecom's data center operations will continue to deliver robust growth for the near term and the long run.

In the company's CEO letter, SKM revealed its goal to "scale up the Data Center business actively based on demand and accessibility" as part of the company's 2024 outlook. This is in line with SK Telecom's guidance outlined at its earlier FY 2023 earnings briefing on February 4 that the company's 2024 "data center revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate as of the previous year."

Looking beyond 2024, SK Telecom shared in its Annual General Meeting presentation slides that it has a target of increasing its domestic data center capacity by +100% from 100MW in 2023 to 200MW for 2030. In the middle of last year, SKM bought a site in the Guro District in Seoul to build a new data center with a planned capacity of 75MW, which will play a big part in the achievement of the company's data center expansion goal.

At the company's FY 2023 earnings call, SK Telecom emphasized that it has the intention of "becoming Korea's #1 data center operator" to capitalize on the increase in "demand for data centers" driven by "the arrival of the AI era." It would be pretty realistic to think that the data center business will be a major growth engine for SKM in the future, taking into account the company's disclosures at the Annual General Meeting.

Capital Return Remains A Key Priority For The Company

SKM's actual dividend per share grew by +7% in FY 2023, and the company's dividend payout ratio was as high as 71% for the prior year. The market consensus sees SK Telecom's dividend distribution per share expanding by +1%, +3%, and +5% for 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. This also means that the stock is now trading at reasonably attractive consensus 2024, 2025, and 2026 dividend yields of 7.0%, 7.2%, and 7.6%, respectively.

Separately, SK Telecom disclosed in its FY 2023 results presentation slides that the company bought back close to 3% of its shares outstanding for the late-July 2023 to late-January 2024 time frame. Also, SKM mentioned at its FY 2023 results briefing that it is "currently working on the next shareholder return policy" and "keeping higher shareholder value as our top priority." It wouldn't be far fetched to assume that a new share buyback plan is in the works.

In its Annual General Meeting presentation slides, SK Telecom stressed the importance of achieving "optimal capital allocation" and "optimal cash management" so as to support its future "shareholder (capital) return." The CEO letter issued as part of the Annual General Meeting this year also emphasized that the company's "respect for shareholders and commitment to enhancing corporate value will not change in the future." These comments provided by the company send a clear signal that SK Telecom will very likely remain generous with its capital return going forward.

According to research by institutional investors, the average dividend yield and dividend payout ratio for listed Korean companies are modest at around 2% and 32%, respectively. As long as SKM continues to distribute a large proportion of capital (above 70%) to its shareholders and offer an appealing dividend yield (above 7%), there is no reason for SK Telecom to continue trading at undemanding valuations of below 10 times P/E and 1x P/B. Since SK Telecom's capital return is better than that for the average Korean listed company, it should deserve to trade at higher valuation multiples. As a reference, the stock is currently valued by the market at 9.5 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E and 0.97 times trailing P/B as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data.

Variant View

The stock has two key risk factors worthy of attention.

Firstly, SKM's key growth engine, the data center business, might perform below expectations due to a slower-than-expected expansion of data center capacity, and become a drag on the company's overall results.

Secondly, SK Telecom will most probably disappoint investors if it cuts its future dividend payout ratio or doesn't implement a new share repurchase program this year.

Final Thoughts

SK Telecom is still worthy of a Buy rating in my view. The company's recent disclosures at its Annual General meeting are sufficiently favorable to support a bullish view for the name.