Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) recently reported Q1 2024 numbers, so I wanted to revisit the company to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The numbers, in my opinion, are not impressive, and given the miss in guidance, there may be further downside going forward throughout the year. I still view the company as expensive. Therefore, I'm staying away until the price comes down considerably or the company manages to grow at a faster pace, while improving margins.

Comments on the Performance

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beat by 7 cents, while revenues of $1.39B missed slightly by $10m, which I wouldn't call a miss. The year-over-year revenue growth was around 7%, which in my opinion is not very strong, contrary to what the company is saying. Surprisingly, the company saw US mortgage revenue growth of around 6% while showing a decline of 19% in credit mortgage inquiries.

Looking at Workforce Solutions, the company saw only 1% growth here, which also is lower than what was guided in the previous earnings call by 1%. In terms of non-mortgage revenues, these grew at around 7%, and Verification grew at around 15%. Previously guided 9% on non-mortgage, while matched on Verification service.

What helped the company's performance was the USIS revenue growth of 10%, with 38% mortgage revenue growth, and International revenue growth of 13%. What particularly caught my attention was within the International segment. The Latin American region saw 65% growth year-over-year, and up 102% on a local currency basis. Granted, contributions to total revenue were quite small, around 6%, but if this continues to grow at such levels, we should see decent revenue growth going forward.

In terms of margins, gross and EBIT margins remained relatively stable y/y, while net margins saw around a 100bps decline. So, we haven't seen improvements here in a year since I covered the stock first, even with the layoffs announced back then and transitioning to cloud-based operations instead of North American data centers, which were meant to be closing down.

Margins (SA)

In general, I think these numbers were quite underwhelming. The company is trading at over a forward PE ratio of 30 and is not even delivering double-digit growth. In their defense, it has been a tough macroeconomic environment over the last year or so, but I still don't see the reason it's trading at such a valuation. I would have expected worse performance in the share price over the last year. Still, my guess is the declines will come back since macroeconomic conditions are not yet certain, and interest rate cuts are getting further and further away with every new report that keeps coming in hotter than expected.

So, as of writing this update on the day of earnings, the company is down more than 6%, and it's not because of the mentioned results, as it rarely is. It's about the company's guidance numbers. The company's Q2 revenues and adjusted earnings are well below what the consensus predicted. Revenue guidance between $1.41B to $1.43B vs. $1.44B consensus estimates, and earnings of $1.65 to $1.75 vs. $1.87 consensus estimates, which is quite the difference.

The same story in terms of the company's full-year guidance for 2024. Revenues are expected to be between $5.67B to $5.77B vs. $5.97B, while adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.20 to $7.50 vs. $7.63. When the company is priced as dearly as it is, such a miss on numbers is not ideal and naturally follows a decent decline on the day, which we're seeing right now.

Comments on the Outlook

In my opinion, I wouldn't be surprised if the company misses its estimates next quarter and may end up guiding even lower. The reason is that the economy, as I mentioned earlier, is still rather hot, and recent comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell had a tinge of hawkishness, which dampened Wall Street's interest rate cut expectations. Furthermore, mortgage interest rates surpassed 7% for the first time this year, which will further have a negative effect on the company's mortgage segments. So, I'm expecting further declines in credit mortgage inquiries in the next quarter and probably the whole year if we do not see interest rate cuts any time soon. But what also could happen is, that if people expect mortgage rates to rise further, they will consider buying now before rates go even further, but that remains to be seen.

I'm a little disappointed that the company's margins did not improve by a whole lot throughout the year, as shown above. The company's cost-cutting initiatives are taking longer to realize, which makes me wonder if the company will achieve its EFX 2026 strategic priorities. There isn't much information on the specific strategy, but we can gather the company wants to improve profitability and efficiency going forward and leverage its Cloud infrastructure to achieve these goals.

In short, I would like to see how the macroeconomic environment progressed throughout the year, which is looking worse by the month, with interest rate cuts getting pushed further toward the end of the year. We may not even see cuts this year, but that remains to be seen. I also would like to see tangible improvements in the company's profitability. I would like to see top-line growth surpass single digits because right now, I don't see why it's still trading at such multiples when the company's performance seems subpar, in my opinion.

Closing Comments

I'm not going to be as harsh as I was last year, and I'm upgrading the company to a hold mainly because of a shift in perspective in how I look at a potential investment. A hold rating in view is "hold off" from buying more if you already own the stock and don't buy any if you haven't. A wait-and-see approach. The company is still not an attractive business to own, therefore, stay away as there may be other companies to buy. If you already have a position, wait for a decent pullback and average down, and if you still don't have any money committed, the same goes for you too.

I'm sticking with my price target of around $133 as the numbers hardly changed over the year and the company has underperformed, in my opinion, and given the uncertainties, we may see further declines over the next year.