Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equifax Earnings: Underwhelming Performance, Not Worth The Investment

Apr. 18, 2024 2:49 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • Equifax's Q1 '24 numbers are not impressive, with a miss in guidance, suggesting further downside throughout the year.
  • Revenue growth was only around 7% and margins have not improved significantly.
  • The company's Q2 and full-year guidance are below consensus estimates, leading to a decline in stock price.

Young couple signing paperwork with sales manger sitting at car showroom office

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) recently reported Q1 2024 numbers, so I wanted to revisit the company to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The numbers, in my opinion, are not impressive, and given the

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.02K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EFX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News