Rate Volatility's Market Implications

By Kostas Deslis

We see bond market volatility as a critical barometer of short- to medium-term economic performance, affecting multiple asset classes.

Recent trends indicate a resurgence in bond implied volatility on a global basis, with U.S. interest rates leading the charge. Currently, U.S. rates are at their highest level of the year, and have returned to current-cycle highs of last year across different maturities.

Back in late 2021 – early 2022, the MOVE (Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate) index, which measures U.S. bond market volatility by tracking a basket of over-the-counter options on U.S. interest rate swaps, witnessed a sharp increase, rising over 100 basis points in just a few months. These presaged the bond swoon of 2022 and helped cement the index as a reliable indicator of future interest rate movements.

Recently, the MOVE reaccelerated to the 113-basis point level—a figure not seen since mid-February, when FOMC members reiterated their “higher-for-longer” interest rate stance. As a result, money markets have significantly reduced their expectations for rate cuts in 2024, with some regional forecasts halving the anticipated number of cuts since the year began.

That said, the MOVE index had dipped to its lowest level in two years just two weeks ago, climbing again last week following an unexpectedly high U.S. CPI release, which led to renewed bond selling. Still, yield levels remain lower than those of last October, when the 10-year yield reached 5% for a 16-year high.

Importantly, implied volatility in rates serves as a crucial barometer of short- to medium-term economic performance. The recent period of relatively calm markets could quickly shift to increased volatility and movement in interest rates if inflation fears intensify. Conversely, if inflation continues to decline while economic growth remains robust, we might see a period of lower and more stable implied volatility, akin to the price patterns observed in March that supported the “soft-landing” narrative.

Most global stock indices currently appear to align with this perspective, and while global bonds seem closely correlated to each other so far, it's key for investors to remain vigilant for signs of equity implied volatility rising alongside bond implied volatility. Historically, periods of heightened implied volatility have frequently been linked to market downturns, such that the market could expect a synchronous fall in stocks and bonds, signaling rising uncertainty in inflation and interest rates.

Finally, geopolitical developments introduce additional complexity, shifting the focus towards potential rate cuts to stimulate growth, if necessary. This could lead to a bumpy period for rate volatility in the coming months.

