Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rate Volatility's Market Implications

Apr. 18, 2024 2:00 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, TLH, EDV, ZROZ, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Recent trends indicate a resurgence in bond implied volatility on a global basis, with U.S. interest rates leading the charge.
  • Currently, U.S. rates are at their highest level of the year, and have returned to current-cycle highs of last year across different maturities.
  • Geopolitical developments introduce additional complexity, shifting the focus towards potential rate cuts to stimulate growth, if necessary. This could lead to a bumpy period for rate volatility in the coming months.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

By Kostas Deslis

We see bond market volatility as a critical barometer of short- to medium-term economic performance, affecting multiple asset classes.

Recent trends indicate a resurgence in bond implied volatility on a global basis, with U.S. interest rates leading

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.88K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News