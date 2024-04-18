UniqueMotionGraphics

I last covered VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) for Seeking Alpha in mid-November. In that piece, I focused much of my bearish case on the company's poor product reviews and dubious valuation. Down 54% since that article, VFS shares now trade at $6.3 billion valuation and a 4.6 trailing price to sales ratio. With two additional two quarters of performance, I'm reiterating my "Sell" call.

VinFast Auto Q1 2024 Earnings

VinFast's Q1 '24 results are less than impressive, in my opinion. For the quarter, VinFast Auto reported $303 million in total revenue against $453 million in cost of revenues:

With a negative gross margin of 50%, $139 million in SG&A, $109 million in R&D expense, and $173 million in finance costs, VinFast Auto lost $618 million in the quarter. This was a larger net loss than the same time period last year but an improvement from the $705 million net loss in Q4-23.

Per SA's analyst consensus estimates, the company missed revenue expectations by nearly nine figures in Q1. No doubt causing the revenue miss is the big sequential declines in deliveries from Q4-23 to Q1-24:

Deliveries Q1-24 Q4-23 Q1-23 QoQ YoY EVs 9,689 13,513 1,780 -28.3% 444.3% E-scooters 6,632 24,309 9,757 -72.7% -32.0% Click to enlarge

While the company's electric vehicle, or EV, deliveries increased 444% year over year from a fairly low starting point, the sequential decline in units is probably cause for concern. Especially considering more than half of the company's EV sales (56%) are still coming from a related party taxi operator. Another bad sign is e-scooter deliveries absolutely plummeted nearly 73% sequentially.

For full year 2024, VinFast is still guiding for 100k EV deliveries. This means less than 10% of the company's full year sales expectation was accomplished in the first 3 months. It is expected that these deliveries will start to really ramp up in the second half of the year as dealership presence expands and lower price product offerings hit the market.

The company has expanded its American footprint to 7 states and noted 16 dealership agreements in the U.S. market. On the conference call, VinFast also mentioned the importance of Indonesia as a key market for the company since EV penetration is low and industry peers are largely starting from the same footing.

Balance Sheet

Financially, this company is a mess that appears to be reliant on debt and related parties financing operations:

As of the end of March, VinFast has nearly $2 billion in short term interest-bearing loans and borrowings. The company also has $802 million in short-term financial liabilities and nearly $2.4 billion in amounts due to related parties. Total current liabilities exceed $6.6 billion. This is against less than $2 billion in current assets:

And the company's current assets at the end of March show more than half coming from inventories and about 7% coming from cash and cash equivalents. Despite this low cash figure, VinFast highlights $1.8 billion in liquidity that includes the cash, reserve grants, and an equity line of credit. Given VinFast's cash burn, I think they'll be lucky if they make it out of 2024 without fully exhausting those financial resources.

Shortly after earnings were announced, VinFast filed an additional Form 6-K highlighting the company's parent Vingroup reaching an agreement with investors to convert $625 million in exchangeable bonds to ordinary shares. I suspect shareholder dilution will be an ongoing story with this company.

Summary

I'm still calling VinFast Auto an avoid. The company isn't projecting gross profitability to be achieved until 2025. Between now and then the market is being guided for 100k EV deliveries this year with the majority of those sales coming in the back half of 2024. VinFast is burning hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter to scale its EV operations, while the company is in a very precarious immediate financial position.

Even if the VinFast's financials weren't so bad, the trend in the broader EV industry may not be as rosy going forward. We're already starting to see changing sentiment regarding the move to full electric. It could certainly be argued, judging by 2023 sales figures, that it is hybrid vehicles, rather than full EVs, that may have the better immediate growth story. VinFast's focus on full EV doesn't play well if that is indeed the case.

Finally, the EV maker's showrooms declined sequentially from 123 in Q4-23 to 119 at the end of March. The company claims this decline was to optimize resources and focus on stores that perform. However, I suspect there may be a product demand story embedded in there as well. Or perhaps, a lack of product demand story.