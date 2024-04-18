Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Still Riding AI Boom With Strong Guidance

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor is back in growth mode, with 12.9% sales growth and expectations to reach 20% growth rates in the next few years.
  • The foundry company's growth is being held back by smartphone revenues, but the HPC business is growing and the IoT and Automotive sectors are expected to improve.
  • TSMC stock is down due to a downgrade in semiconductor growth, but the company maintains robust growth estimates and has limited competition in the HPC segment.
  • TSM shares are cheap again at only 17x '25 EPS targets with growth rates in excess of 20%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), aka TSMC, has slumped as the market enthusiasm for AI chips fizzles in the short term. The company foresees 20% growth rates long into the future, making the stock a value play here on

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

