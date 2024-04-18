Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 2:14 PM ETBadger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Stock
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Bauer - Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporation Strategy, and Treasurer
Ken Bockhorst - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Bob Wrocklage - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank
Rob Mason - Baird
Adam Farley - Stifel
Nathan Jones - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Badger Meter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Carla and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Karen Bauer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporation Strategy, and Treasurer. Please go ahead, Ms. Bauer.

Karen Bauer

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Badger Meter first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Ken Bockhorst, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Wrocklage, Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings release and related slide presentation are available on our website. Quickly I will cover the Safe Harbor, reminding you that any forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to various risks and uncertainties, the most important of which are outlined in our press release and SEC filings.

On today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics. Our earnings slides provide a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics used.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Bockhorst

Thanks, Karen, and thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call. We began 2024 extending our 2023 track record of solid execution and differentiated financial performance delivering record revenue, operating profit, and EPS results for the first quarter.

Early in the quarter, we completed the Telog and Unity network monitoring acquisition, adding to our suite of smart

