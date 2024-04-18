Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Conn - Investor Relations & Corporate Development Officer
Nitin Mhatre - Chief Executive Officer
David Rosato - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bishop - Hovde Group
Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler
Laurie Hunsicker - Seaport Research
Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Berkshire Hills Bancorp First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, note that all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is recorded Thursday, April 18th, 2024.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Kevin Conn. Please go ahead sir.

Kevin Conn

Good morning and thank you for joining Berkshire Bank's first quarter earnings call. My name is Kevin Conn, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Officer. Here with me today are Nitin Mhatre, Chief Executive Officer; Sean Gray, Chief Operating Officer; David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Lindenmuth, Chief Risk Officer.

Our remarks will include forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Actual results could differ materially from those statements. Please see our legal disclosure on Page 2 of the earnings presentation we're referencing forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our news release.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Nitin. Nitin?

Nitin Mhatre

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin my comments on Slide 3 where you can see the highlights for the first quarter.

Overall, it was a solid quarter. Operating net income of $20.9 million and operating EPS of $0.49 were both up 4% linked-quarter, supported by a reduction of

