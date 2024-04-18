Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 2:41 PM ETOFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

José Rafael Fernández - Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chair
Maritza Arizmendi - Chief Financial Officer
César Ortiz - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler
Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's Conference Call. My name is Jamie, and I will be your operator today.

Our speakers are José Rafael Fernández, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors; Maritza, Chief -- I'm sorry, apologies. Maritza Arizmendi, Chief Financial Officer; and César Ortiz, Chief Risk Officer.

A presentation accompanies today's remarks. It can be found on the homepage of the OFG website under the First Quarter 2024 section. This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the Risk Factors section of OFG's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fernández. Please go ahead.

José Rafael Fernández

Thank you for joining us. We are pleased to report our first quarter 2024 results, which reflected good solid performances across all our businesses. Growth was in line with both our short and long-term strategies and plans. Our Digital First strategy continues to drive customer acquisition and engagement.

Business activity, consumer liquidity and employment levels in Puerto Rico continued to do well in a

