The Duncan Leading Index: What's It Saying Now?

The economy moves through a "Business Cycle," which is the constant transition from periods of economic growth to periods of economic contraction.

Periods of economic growth are enjoyable to investors and business owners, while periods of economic contraction bring hardship, declining profits, and increased unemployment.

It is, therefore, the goal of economists, investors, and business owners alike to spot periods of economic contraction before they occur, helping to prepare an investment portfolio, a business, or a household from the negative impacts.

The concept of "Leading Indicators" has been around for decades, designed to help spot these contractionary periods before they occur.

Despite popular perception, most segments of the economy do not contract and are generally extremely stable. Economic booms and busts come from very narrow segments of the economy that are sensitive to changes in the availability of credit, changes in interest rates, and volatile inventory cycles.

The "Duncan Leading Indicator" was developed by Wallace H. Duncan, and it was designed based on the concept that changes in the economy stem from a few select categories.

In this post, we will review the exact components of the Duncan Leading Index, measure how this cyclical portion of the economy is doing today, and offer context around what the Duncan Leading Index suggests about the future strength of the economy and the probability of a widespread economic contraction.

Duncan Leading Index Components

GDP, the most popular measure of economic activity is comprised of four major categories listed below.

GDP =

Personal Consumption

Private Investment

Net Exports

Government Expenditures

As mentioned in the introduction, not all major categories of the economy are volatile or have booms and busts. It is important to break down GDP further from these four major categories as there are different categories of personal consumption and private investment specifically.

The Duncan Leading Indicator looks at three narrow categories of the economy under the logic that economic booms and busts will stem from these categories while the remaining segments of the economy, while larger in size, are far too stable to create large swings.

The categories in bold are durable goods consumption, residential investment, and nonresidential investment. These three buckets are what we track in the Duncan Leading Index. These three narrow parts of the economy will slump ahead of economic downturns and start to rise in the early days of a recovery.

GDP =

Personal Consumption Durable goods consumption Nondurable goods consumption Services consumption

Private Investment Residential investment Nonresidential investment Equipment investment Structures investment (buildings) Intellectual property

Net Exports

Government Expenditures

While the Duncan Leading Index is well-designed, I believe there is a benefit to a more specific selection of GDP categories.

Specifically, nonresidential investment contains three smaller subsets: business equipment investment, nonresidential structures, and intellectual property.

The chart below shows nonresidential structures. This includes things like hospitals, office buildings, and shopping centers.

As the chart shows, this category is not a leading indicator, often reaching a peak during a recession and forming a bottom way after a downturn is over.

As a result, I modify the Duncan Leading Index categories very slightly to make the index more reliable. Rather than looking at all nonresidential investment, we should only look at business equipment investment because, as we showed above, categories like nonresidential structures are not a leading indicator.

So, we are left with three narrow categories of the economy that are responsible for virtually all the booms and busts: durable goods consumption, residential investment, and business equipment investment.

GDP =

Personal Consumption Durable goods consumption Nondurable goods consumption Services consumption

Private Investment Residential investment Nonresidential investment Equipment investment Structures investment (buildings) Intellectual property

Net Exports

Government Expenditures

The Duncan Leading Index, or in this case, the slightly modified index, looks at the ratio of these narrow categories to overall final demand.

The ratio is graphed below, and it is clear that the ratio generally peaks and declines well in advance of recessionary periods and starts to rise promptly at the end of contractionary periods.

Like all Leading Indicators, the lead times can be long and variable, but the reliability is remarkable, although it is not too surprising given the strong logic behind the index construction.

Looking at the data as a ratio is important because it tells us whether the economy is getting a boost from these cyclical categories, or being dragged down by these cyclical categories.

Cyclical GDP Growth

Instead of looking at the ratio of these "cyclical GDP categories," we can also look at the growth rate of the data.

Cyclical GDP was pushed to nearly 25% after the 2020 pandemic due to stimulus and the stay-at-home effect.

This boom created a lot of inflation and economic force.

Relatively quickly, this cyclical GDP had a mild contraction in Q4 2022 but has since recovered to a growth rate of 2.4%.

So, there is a bit of a tug-of-war in the data.

Cyclical GDP growth is positive after a brief contraction, which is a good thing, but the ratio of Cyclical GDP to total GDP is still declining, which is not a good sign based on the Duncan Leading Index.

Recessionary periods must come with negative growth in the Cyclical GDP categories, and right now, we don't see that contraction, given the bounce in 2023.

Positive Growth, Negative Cyclical Impulse

The Duncan Leading Index is based on the ratio of Cyclical GDP to total GDP, and on that basis, the Leading Indicator continues to trend lower.

The Duncan Leading Index peaked in Q2 2021, roughly three years ago.

The Duncan Leading Index peaked in Q1 2006, roughly two years before the onset of the 2008 recession.

The Duncan Leading Index peaked nearly four years before the 1990 recession.

Clearly, the Duncan Leading Index is not designed to be a precise timing tool, but rather to be used as a gauge of economic momentum. Economic momentum, based on the Duncan Leading Index, remains to the downside.

The magnitude, or the change in the Duncan Leading Index, is correlated to the magnitude of the recession. The 2008 recession had a massive decline, while the minor 2001 recession had a small change.

Currently, the decline is mild, but directionally, the economy is losing Cyclical momentum, which should be monitored on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Conclusion

The Duncan Leading Index is a logically sound Leading Indicator of the economy that measures the momentum in a few narrow subsets of the economy that drive most of the changes in activity.

Currently, the Cyclical areas of GDP are growing, which is a positive sign, but the momentum is still declining, which means the economy remains vulnerable.

The 2020 and 2021 economies, which drove an artificial boost through durable goods consumption, created a very unusual environment, pushing growth in the Cyclical economy to 25%, then to a small contraction, and now to a stable 2% regime.

However, we must remain mindful given the very successful track record, that if the Duncan Leading Index continues to slide, the economy is losing momentum in its core engine.

Large-cap stock indexes like the S&P 500 (SP500) have been able to overcome this loss of momentum, but smaller and more cyclical indexes like Micro Caps (IWC) and Small Caps (IWM) remain 30% and 20% from their all-time high, established three years ago in 2021-not a major coincidence that this mirrors the peak in the Duncan Leading Index or the peak in the cyclical engine of the economy.