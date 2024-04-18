Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Duncan Leading Index: What's It Saying Now?

Apr. 18, 2024 3:46 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJIIWC, IWM1 Comment
Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Duncan Leading Index measures the ratio of Cyclical GDP to Total GDP.
  • Changes in the economy are driven by a few narrow segments like housing investment and business equipment investment.
  • The Duncan Leading Index continues to decline, although the overall change is relatively mild.
  • The economy remains vulnerable according to the Duncan Leading Index.
  • Large cap stocks have overcome the negative momentum, but small cap and micro caps stocks continue to struggle.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, EPB Macro Research. Learn More »

BUSINESS CYCLE text on notebook with pen, calculator and chart on a grey background

Iryna Drozd

The economy moves through a "Business Cycle," which is the constant transition from periods of economic growth to periods of economic contraction.

Periods of economic growth are enjoyable to investors and business owners, while periods of economic contraction bring

More Business Cycle Research

If you found this article interesting, make sure to "follow me" for more Business Cycle research. 

I often write about Leading Indicators of growth, employment, and inflation. 

You can also watch Part I of my five-part video series on Business Cycles by clicking here

This article was written by

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
16K Followers

Eric Basmajian is the Founder of EPB Research, an economics-based research firm providing Business Cycle Research to asset managers and business owners.

Eric leads the investing group EPB Macro Research, where he applies his unique Business Cycle Framework, helping asset managers and business owners improve their portfolio strategy and long-term corporate planning. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News