Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viking Therapeutics: An Oral Weight Loss Drug With More Data Ahead

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.72K Followers

Summary

  • VKTX has reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of the oral formulation of VK2735, showing a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 3.3% at the highest dose at 28 days.
  • There was an absence of plateauing of weight loss at 4 weeks at the higher doses, meaning longer treatment could yield further weight loss.
  • Viking plans to continue dose escalation in the current trial meaning further data might not be far ahead, especially if VKTX doses patients for just 4 weeks.
  • NVO isn't just relying on semaglutide. It is developing a weight loss drug called amycretin, that is also necessary to consider as competition for VK2735.

Cheerful young adult nutritionist doctor having a video call with patient

Xavier Lorenzo/iStock via Getty Images

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is developing VK2735 for obesity, among other drugs in its pipeline, and has reported data from two clinical trials of the drug in 2024 already. My most recent article

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.72K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VKTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VKTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VKTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News