Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is developing VK2735 for obesity, among other drugs in its pipeline, and has reported data from two clinical trials of the drug in 2024 already. My most recent article on VKTX came in February, following data from the subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in a 175-patient phase 2 study, where I rated VKTX a buy, and felt buyout speculation would continue. VKTX has since reported data from a phase 1 trial of an oral form of VK2735, which I consider here. Further, there is a key development from competitor Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), that must also be considered.

A phase 1 trial of VK2735 oral formulation

VKTX's phase 1 study of oral VK2735 is a placebo-controlled study that treated 45 subjects with a placebo or one of five dose regimes of oral VK2735 daily for four weeks; 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg or 40 mg. Titration was used for doses over 2.5 mg, for example, the 40 mg dose cohort took 20 mg daily for one week, then 40 mg daily for three weeks thereafter.

VKTX reported results from the phase 1 study of oral VK2735 on March 26, 2024. The results showed a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 3.3%, with the 40 mg oral VK2735 regime, at four weeks. That being said, the placebo response was pretty notable at 2.1% weight loss. I consider that it might be more relevant to simply compare the lower doses of VK2735 to the higher doses (0.3% weight loss at 2.5 mg vs. 5.3% at 40 mg). Some might consider that too generous, however.

Figure 1: Change in body weight from baseline in VKTX's phase 1 study of oral VK2735. (VKTX Presentation, March 2024.)

Even if we say 40 mg VK2734 produces a 3.3% body weight reduction at four weeks, there is potential that longer dosing will yield further weight loss. Indeed, VKTX has noted that doses of 20 mg and 40 mg did not see a plateau in weight loss at four weeks, consistent with that theory. In terms of the bar to meet, NVO's oral semaglutide called Rybelsus is available at doses up to 14 mg, but a trial of a 50 mg dose produced results in mid-2023 showing 15.1% weight loss after 68 weeks vs. 2.4% in the placebo group. A more relevant comparison could be to recent data from a phase 1 trial of a drug called amycretin from NVO, which I discuss further below.

Figure 2: Weight loss over time in various regimes of oral VK2735 or placebo in a phase 1 study. (VKTX Presentation, March 2024.)

To consider if the dose of the drug can be increased, I took a look at the data on adverse events and found the rate of mild nausea at just 25% with 40 mg VK2735, with no moderate or severe nausea seen. There were also no serious adverse events seen in any group in the phase 1 study.

Figure 3: Gastrointestinal tolerability of oral VK2735 in the phase 1 study. (VKTX Presentation, March 2024.)

To conclude on the oral formulation of VK2735, the data at four weeks are promising enough, especially in terms of an absence of plateauing of weight loss, and the tolerability data suggests room for dose increases. VK2735 may be a competitive oral weight-loss drug. Further, the company's press release of the phase 1 results notes plans to continue dose escalation in the current trial. As such, updated data at higher doses could represent a near-term catalyst for VKTX.

Based on the encouraging weight loss, as well as the safety and tolerability results to date, the company has elected to continue further dose escalation in this study. Viking also plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of oral VK2735 in patients with obesity in the second half of 2024. March 26, 2024, press release from VKTX. Emphasis mine.

VKTX notes it is planning a phase 2 study of oral VK2735 in obesity in H2'24. By comparison, VKTX initiated the VENTURE on September 6, 2023, announced completion of enrolment on October 23, 2023, and reported data from 13 weeks of treatment in 175 patients on February 27, 2024. Certainly, then the idea of phase 2 data from the oral VK2735 trial, depending on its size and duration, coming in Q1'25 seems feasible, although that is speculation on my part.

NVO's recent data

Perhaps the VK2735 oral formulation data would have been received with a more sustained rally, were it not for a recent update from NVO, regarding an obesity drug called amycretin. NVO describes oral amycretin as "A long-acting co-agonist of GLP-1 and amylin intended for once daily oral treatment." Amylin is a peptide hormone involved in the regulation of blood sugar, among other functions. NVO shared phase 1 data showing that 12 weeks of oral amycretin yielded 13.1% weight loss (or 12% adjusted for placebo).

Figure 4: Overview of NVO's phase 1 findings in obesity with amycretin. (NVO Capital Markets Day, Research and early development presentation, March 7, 2024.)

Amycretin then seems to offer the mechanism of semaglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) and cagrilintide (a synthetic amylin analogue) in one drug. NVO has already reported data from a combination of those two drugs previously (the combination is referred to as CagriSema). It is possible there are differences with amycretin vs. CagriSema, but a concern previously has been the tolerability of that combination. It is possible when the two mechanisms are combined into one drug, that issue goes away, but NVO's March 7 presentation didn't include a table of adverse event rates at various doses of oral amycretin. By comparison, VK2735 looks pretty tolerable right now. I also note that at four weeks, the weight loss of oral amycretin looks similar to what we have seen with oral VK2735 so far. Further, there is room for dose escalation as mentioned with oral VK2735, so I do believe VKTX can respond to the NVO data.

Financial Overview - updates

My previous article reviewed VKTX's Q4'23 results and noted the offering, announced on February 27, 2024, following results from VKTX's VENTURE study. That offering, originally planning to bring in $350M in gross proceeds, or $402.5M assuming exercise of the underwriters options to purchase a further $52.5M, ended up being upsized to yield gross proceeds of $632.5M. I assume net proceeds of ~$600M and add that to VKTX's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on December 31, 2023, of $362.1M, to yield a pro forma cash estimate of ~$962M. VKTX then has the cash it needs to run the studies it has planned for its pipeline members.

There were 110,069,293 shares of VKTX's common stock outstanding as of March 15, 2024. VKTX has a market cap of $7.3B. While there is a sizable enterprise value thereof ~$6.3B, when Jeffries initiated coverage of VKTX with a price target of $110 in early March, the analyst noted at adjusted peak sales for oral VK2735 of $12B. Similarly, William Blair came up with a peak sales estimate of $14.4B for VK2735 in the US alone, following data from VKTX's VENTURE study.

Conclusions and rating

Even with the competition from major players like NVO, there continues to be room for multiple therapies for obesity, diabetes, and related conditions. For example, in the recent SURMOUNT-OSA study in patients with obstructive sleep apnea, 52 weeks treatment with Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) tirzepatide showed a 62.8% reduction in the apnea-hypopnea index from baseline vs. 5% for the placebo group. Tirzepatide has a similar mechanism of action to VK2735 (both are GLP-1 receptor agonists and GIP-receptor agonists). Further, in early April, results from a trial of lixisenatide (a GLP-1 agonist) in Parkinson's disease patients showed a significant benefit vs. placebo in terms of reducing decline in motor function. When analysts talk about the market for these incretin drugs like semaglutide or tirzepatide continuing to grow, these results provide support for that.

I continue to rate VKTX a buy for a number of reasons. Firstly, the company has a drug which may be on par with what NVO has to offer with oral amycretin, based on the data at four weeks. Right now, oral amycretin offers some of the most impressive efficacy data from an oral obesity drug I've seen. It is also possible oral VK2735 might be more tolerable, but there simply isn't much data from oral amycretin to look at yet, to the best of my knowledge. Further, while it will take a few quarters at least to see data from phase 2 work with oral VK2735, the possibility of additional data from the phase 1 study of oral VK2735 at higher doses serves as a catalyst. Beyond that VKTX's pipeline contains a NASH drug VK2809, which will report additional phase 2b data in Q2'24, providing another catalyst, and VK0214, a drug with potential in X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy set to produce phase 1b data in Q2'24. Given where VK2735 was trading before the run-up and rally on VENTURE results, I don't think they add much to the value of the company right now, but their perceived value can increase with positive trial results.

Risks

The risks of any long position are several fold, three of which I'll mention here. Firstly, if there is no more efficacy seen from oral VK2735 at higher doses, concerns could arise about the ability of oral VK2735 to compete with drugs like oral amycretin.

Secondly, while VK2809 might not be adding much value to the current market cap in my opinion, if upcoming histology data from the phase 2b study in NASH are not well received, the stock could still fall.

Lastly, if VKTX makes moves consistent with continuing to develop its weight loss drugs alone, the buyout thesis will take a hit. While I'd suggest the currently planned studies, such as a phase 2 trial of oral VK2735 in obesity, are not an issue, the announcement of the initiation of longer studies with subcutaneous VK2735, such as a 26-week study, could cause the stock to fall.