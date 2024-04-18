JHVEPhoto

In December of last year, I believed that shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) looked solid heading into 2024. Through a myriad of M&A deals, L3Harris over time has become a major U.S. defense contractor.

This strategy has delivered on solid returns for long-term investors, as the business has enjoyed strong growth, creating an interesting stock opportunity for investors. Presently, L3Harris looks quite cheap, as leverage is still elevated but manageable and coming down, yet the organic growth performance feels a touch light.

Rapid Growth, Fueled By M&A

Harris has seen rapid grown following its $4.75 billion deal for Exelis back in 2015, as that deal grew revenues of the business by 50% to $7.5 billion. At the time, Harris was active in activities such as communication systems, space & intelligence systems, critical networks and electric systems, all business areas which the business is still active in today.

Just a $70 stock at the time, shares hit a high of $280 in the spring of 2022, as the quadrupling of shares came amidst a long-term sound M&A strategy, which drove sales up to $17.8 billion in 2021 after Harris and L3 merged their operations in 2019. This operational growth has been fueling the share price, as well as the anticipation of investors for more growth following the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more recently a new wave of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.

Since this transformative merger, L3Harris kept active on the M&A front. In 2022, it spent nearly $2 billion to acquire the Tactical Data Links business from Viasat (VSAT). Later that year, it announced a $4.7 billion deal for Aerojet Rocketdyne after a previous acquisition attempt by Lockheed Martin (LMT) fell through for regulatory and antitrust reasons.

Shares traded around the $200 mark in December of last year. This valuation has to be seen in the content of a roughly $17.5 billion business, with earnings seen between $12.00 and $12.50 per share (actually down modestly from 2022). This, however, was not fair as the Aerojet deal only closed halfway during the year, pushing up the 2023 sales outlook to >$19 billion.

Net debt was rather high. The net debt load of $13 billion should be seen in relation to trailing EBITDA of $3.5 billion, for a leverage ratio close to 4 times EBITDA. With 190 million shares trading at $195, the company commanded a $37 billion equity valuation, or $50 billion enterprise valuation. With shares trading at 15-16 times earnings, multiples looked quite reasonable, yet debt was on the higher side.

To address this, the company reached an $800 million deal to sell its Commercial Aviation Solution business in November of last year, as this made a small improvement in leverage ratios. With the external environment (in terms of geopolitical unrest being on the rise), leverage coming down and earnings multiples looking quite desirable, I was gradually warming up to shares, looking to buy at levels around the $180 mark.

Stuck

Since December, shares of L3Harris have largely traded in a $200-$220 range, as shares are now down to the lower end of the range. This has come, even as the news flow has been quite decent.

At the start of this year, L3Harris announced that it has received a contract with a potential value of up to $919 million for the design and build of 18 infrared space vehicles for the Space Development Agency.

Later in January, the company reported a 17% increase in fourth quarter sales to $5.3 billion, with full-year sales up 14% to $19.4 billion. Adjusted for the purchase of Aerojet, growth slowed down quite a bit in the fourth quarter, to about 3% and change.

In terms of the earnings picture, the outlook was a bit more cloudy, with fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share up eight pennies to $3.35 per share. For the year, adjusted earnings were down 4% to $12.36 per share. Net debt came down to $12.2 billion, after the sale of the Commercial Aviation business closed already.

For 2024, the company guided for sales to rise to a midpoint of $21.0 billion, with the run rate largely in line with the fourth quarter sales results. Adjusted earnings are seen flattish at a midpoint of $12.60 per share, which is not too impressive, as the added earnings power of Aerojet will largely be used to pay interest expense. The lack of growth comes as the order intake of $22.8 billion in 2023 (for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.18 times) was strong, adding to a backlog of $33 billion.

Mindful of the modest earnings growth seen in 2024 and the leverage taken on, L3Harris announced a mere two pennies increase in the quarterly dividend, now payable at $1.16 per share on a quarterly basis.

In April, L3Harris announced that it will sell its antenna and related businesses in a $200 million deal to Kanders & Company. The company will obtain $175 million in cash upon closing, with the remainder of the deal being paid in the form of a seller's note. This is just a tiny deal and will make a minimal dent in addressing leverage, as no other details on the sale have been announced.

Later that month, the company announced a $256 million order from the US Army for its enhanced night visions goggles.

What Now?

The truth is that the situation is largely the same as was the case in December. Based on the flattish earnings guidance for 2024, the company trades at less than 16 times adjusted earnings, all while leverage ratios rapidly come down to about 3 times EBITDA.

This is quite comforting, but the reality is that the lack of real growth (based on the 2024 outlook) is a bit soft, amidst solid order intake and continued geopolitical unrest. This, however, does not translate into impressive growth, as the backlog takes some time to convert, while tighter labor markets and aging workplace populations are a risk (across the sector).

The reality is that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. remains one of the cheaper and well-positioned defense contractors here, certainly as shares have come down a bit. Comforting are the strides made in deleveraging, yet it is the lack of organic growth seen for 2024 which means that I am only willing to dip my toes into the shares around the $180 mark.